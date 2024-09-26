Ice Cream Brands That Aren't What They Used To Be

As most anyone who enjoys a bowl of ice cream after dinner may well have noticed, it's become an increasingly common opinion that major ice cream brands aren't as good as they once were. While childhood nostalgia blatantly colors memories of simple pleasures like ice cream — all but guaranteeing some degree of disappointment in adulthood — a good deal of evidence suggests that plenty of popular ice cream brands have experienced legitimate downgrades in the recent past. In fact, around 2023, outlets like CNN began reporting that America's appetite for ice cream was generally declining. Seemingly as a result, it has become necessary for established ice cream brands to cut corners in order to adapt.

For example, shrinkflation, the term that refers to grocery store items becoming smaller without dropping in price, is something that has affected multiple ice cream brands. In other cases, customers (in quantities sizable enough to indicate more than mere nostalgia goggles) have reported outright dips in quality. For these reasons and more, it's clear that the following ice cream brands are simply not what they used to be.