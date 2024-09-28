Our Copycat Popeyes Spicy Mayo Only Requires 5 Easy Ingredients

This homemade spicy mayo is, of course, perfect for topping a homemade Popeyes-style chicken sandwich, if you want to go through the trouble of making one. If you prefer pan-frying to deep-frying, we also have a recipe that will allow you to recreate the Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich. While our recipe calls for standard mayonnaise, the spicy kind would really bring the "bam!" to this Cajun-spiced sandwich.

The mayonnaise on its own could make a tasty dipping sauce for fries, while it would also work with carrot and celery sticks. If you thin the mayo out with a little vinegar or lemon juice, it can serve as a salad dressing. You could also use it to warm up a blue cheese dip or ranch dressing recipe. In fact, this spicy mayonnaise could be used as a secret ingredient in any number of dishes ranging from grilled cheese sandwiches (spread it on the outside instead of butter) to scrambled eggs (stir a small amount into beaten eggs in place of milk or cream). If you're feeling daring, you could even use it to turn up the devil's food heat in a copycat Nothing Bundt Cake.