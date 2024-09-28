Our Copycat Popeyes Spicy Mayo Only Requires 5 Easy Ingredients
When Popeyes fired the first shot in what came to be known as the Chicken Sandwich Wars, little did it know what chaos was about to be released upon an unsuspecting world. It all seems so long ago now, but back in that pre-pandemic summer, people were getting in arguments — some of them violent — over this simple chicken sandwich. This probably prompted others to stay home and do without, but recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison came up with a Popeyes chicken sandwich copycat that proved perfect for safe, socially distanced solo dining. Not only did she recreate the sandwich itself, but she also managed to duplicate the spicy mayonnaise that was an optional accompaniment. What's more, she did it with the kind of ingredients that can be purchased for just a few bucks if you shop at the right store (condiments and spices are among the best food deals at Dollar Tree).
To make Popeyes-style spicy mayonnaise, start with plain, unflavored mayonnaise. (Don't use Miracle Whip, since that would be too sweet.) Stir in about 2 teaspoons of hot sauce per cup, then add the same amount of paprika along with half as much garlic powder and a small amount of cayenne (half a teaspoon per cup ought to do). Stir it up, then your spicy mayonnaise is all set.
What else can you do with DIY Popeyes spicy mayonnaise?
This homemade spicy mayo is, of course, perfect for topping a homemade Popeyes-style chicken sandwich, if you want to go through the trouble of making one. If you prefer pan-frying to deep-frying, we also have a recipe that will allow you to recreate the Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich. While our recipe calls for standard mayonnaise, the spicy kind would really bring the "bam!" to this Cajun-spiced sandwich.
The mayonnaise on its own could make a tasty dipping sauce for fries, while it would also work with carrot and celery sticks. If you thin the mayo out with a little vinegar or lemon juice, it can serve as a salad dressing. You could also use it to warm up a blue cheese dip or ranch dressing recipe. In fact, this spicy mayonnaise could be used as a secret ingredient in any number of dishes ranging from grilled cheese sandwiches (spread it on the outside instead of butter) to scrambled eggs (stir a small amount into beaten eggs in place of milk or cream). If you're feeling daring, you could even use it to turn up the devil's food heat in a copycat Nothing Bundt Cake.