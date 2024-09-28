12 Best And Worst Types Of Fish To Use When Cooking Fish Sandwiches, According To Experts

There's something inexplicably satisfying about a classic fish sandwich. The briny taste of seafood, the tang of tartar sauce, and the soft sweetness of the bun all blend together to create the perfect, delectable bite. And while certain fish are no-brainers for this type of preparation, there are other varieties out there that don't quite fit the criteria required to make the cut.

We talked to a few food experts to get their input on which fish varieties should be at the top of your grocery list the next time you're making fish sandwiches — and which you should avoid altogether — to deliver a delicious and mouthwatering final dish, every time. Read on to explore what made the cut for fish sandwiches (and what didn't), according to food aficionados Sally Cameron, chef and owner of A Food Centric Life, and Allie Hagerty, food blogger and recipe creator at Seasoned and Salted.