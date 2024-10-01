Who Is Guy Fieri's Son Hunter? 11 Facts About The Prince Of Flavortown

Even once he was finished at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Hunter Fieri wasn't done with education. In February 2024, Guy Fieri revealed that his eldest son was in the middle of a master's degree at the University of Miami.

While he didn't say what his son was studying, he did make it pretty clear why he's back in college a few years after graduating. As per Fieri Sr., both of his sons and his nephew, Jules (who the family took in after the death of his mother, Fieri's sister, in 2011) have been told that if they want to inherit the Flavortown fortune, they need to work for it. "I told them the same thing my dad told me: 'When I die, you can expect that I'm gonna die broke, and you're gonna be paying for the funeral,'" Fieri told Fox News. "And I told my boys, 'None of this that I've been building are you gonna get unless you come and take it from me.'"

These comments caused quite a wave, so Fieri later clarified what he meant by this seemingly harsh stance. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he explained that "two post-grad and then they can go after it." While his kids, Hunter included, have expressed doubt that their father will ever actually retire, there are definitely much worse ways to motivate your kids to pursue higher education.