10 Restaurant Chains That Use The Lowest Quality Seafood, According To Customers

We can compromise on the quality of many things in life, but seafood isn't one of them. There's nothing worse than preparing to chow down on a plate of tasty shrimp, decadent lobster, or fried fish and receiving a plate full of rubbery, dry, or slimy disappointment — especially when there's no shortage of restaurants out there serving fresh alternatives.

Some chain restaurants fall into this category, only serving fresh, never-frozen seafood that ticks all the boxes. However, others fall into the trap that impacts all sections of chain restaurant menus: prioritizing affordability and quantity over quality. Importing seafood en masse to locations nationwide means that few (if any) outlets are receiving fresh catches, which is near-impossible to hide even with lashings of seasoning, salt, or sauce.

Fortunately, we're pretty passionate about good seafood. That's why we've combined our own experience with reviews from disappointed diners to figure out which businesses aren't up to scratch in that department. Here's our list of the 10 chain restaurants consistently accused of serving low-quality seafood.