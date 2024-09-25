Sonic Witch's Brew Slush Float Review: A Wickedly Tasty Halloween Concoction

Not everything autumn-themed has to take on the pumpkin spice personality, and Sonic Drive-In knows there's another seasonal sensation that conjures up chills and thrills when the Halloween month arrives: classic caramel apple. Sonic's new Witch's Brew slush float spins the standard soft-serve-and-slush combo in a charming direction just in time for spooky season. It's the tricky treat you weren't expecting, like finding a full-sized Snickers weighing down the bottom of the bag when everything else in your haul was fun-size.

I couldn't let this seasonal surprise sneak by without getting my hands on a sample. I fired up my mean machine and rumbled down to my neighborhood Sonic to see what the hubbub was all about. With the old-fashioned drive-up eatery offering fun fare for special occasions like Holiday Mint shakes and Strawberry Snowball slushes, I had to wonder if a dedicated Halloween mix-up could be an inspired addition to the collection or a macabre mistake that would haunt the chain for years to come. It was also a great excuse for spooky-themed word play, a tasty bonus that I couldn't pass up.