Your Pork Sandwiches Are Begging For Bánh Mì-Inspired Toppings

While both hot and cold sandwich recipes feature a zillion variations on beef, chicken, and turkey, pork products not named ham or bacon tend to get short shrift. Okay, so pulled pork on a bun counts, but apart from that, the Cuban is one of the few sandwiches we can think of that prominently features roast pork. Sure, pork goes great with Swiss cheese and pickles, but if you want to mix things up a bit and you have a leftover pork loin on your hands, you could also dress up your pigwich with some of the same toppings you'd find on a bánh mì.

There's no one official bánh mì recipe, nor even a single style, since bánh mì can have all manner of fillings. Still, if you purchase a bánh mì at a shop such as Lee's Sandwiches, you'll likely find toppings including cilantro, jalapeños, onions, pickled carrots and daikon, soy sauce, and mayonnaise. Any or all of these can be added to a pork sandwich, and if you're in a DIY mood, you can even make your own Vietnamese-style mayonnaise with little more than egg yolks and vegetable oil. Kewpie mayo makes a good substitute if you'd rather not go through the effort, even though the American version isn't quite the same as the Japanese one. (The latter kind contains MSG, which its American counterpart replaces with yeast extract.)