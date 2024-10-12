Garam Masala Vs Curry Powder: Which One Should You Use?

If you're new to cooking Indian food, you might be confused about the difference between garam masala and curry powder. You might spend time browsing supermarket shelves wondering which one you should buy. Or perhaps you've assumed that these two spice blends are pretty much the same and can be used interchangeably. Either way, it's time to get to grips with this.

Garam masala is a staple North Indian cuisine. It's a blend of spices that goes in many dishes, from restaurant favorites such as butter chicken to dishes that are less common in the U.S. like vada pav. You might assume that curry powder's roots are similar, but it actually doesn't originate from India at all. While it has its place in the kitchen for many home cooks, it's not what everyone thinks it is.

We're about to discuss these differences and more in greater detail, as we pit garam masala and curry powder head-to-head. Which one you choose will impact the flavor profile of the dish you're making, so don't just reach for whichever you have in the pantry. Learning more about both these spice blends will improve your cooking and might help you get more creative.