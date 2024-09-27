Aldi Is Kicking Off Grocery's Spooktober With Its Sandwich Crèmes

Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Aldi is getting an early start on rolling out the treats for its shoppers. The grocer is ringing in Spooktober with some seasonal goodies, including Halloween-themed sandwich cookies.

Available for a limited time, Benton's Spooky Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies will be returning to Aldi stores on Wednesday, October 2. The holiday treat will cost $2.69 per pack, and the packaging will feature two smiling, trick-or-treating ghosts. The cookies themselves have undergone a makeover for their 2024 return.

As some Aldi shoppers may recall, the Benton's batch for 2023 featured chocolate cookies with a layer of bright green chocolate-flavored crème in between. This year, however, the novelty will represent Halloween with a classic black-and-orange color scheme. It does not appear that the orange crème will be chocolate-flavored this time around. Regardless, Benton's sandwich cookies have a history of winning over Aldi fans (who could forget the churro-inspired sandwich cookies that shoppers were obsessed with a few years back?). So we wouldn't be surprised if the upcoming spooky treat does the same.