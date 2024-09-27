Aldi Is Kicking Off Grocery's Spooktober With Its Sandwich Crèmes
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Aldi is getting an early start on rolling out the treats for its shoppers. The grocer is ringing in Spooktober with some seasonal goodies, including Halloween-themed sandwich cookies.
Available for a limited time, Benton's Spooky Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies will be returning to Aldi stores on Wednesday, October 2. The holiday treat will cost $2.69 per pack, and the packaging will feature two smiling, trick-or-treating ghosts. The cookies themselves have undergone a makeover for their 2024 return.
As some Aldi shoppers may recall, the Benton's batch for 2023 featured chocolate cookies with a layer of bright green chocolate-flavored crème in between. This year, however, the novelty will represent Halloween with a classic black-and-orange color scheme. It does not appear that the orange crème will be chocolate-flavored this time around. Regardless, Benton's sandwich cookies have a history of winning over Aldi fans (who could forget the churro-inspired sandwich cookies that shoppers were obsessed with a few years back?). So we wouldn't be surprised if the upcoming spooky treat does the same.
Aldi's spooky cookies could be the star of a Halloween party
Benton's Spooky Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies from Aldi can make a fitting addition to a Halloween party spread, thanks to their holiday-appropriate black-and-orange color scheme. However, they can also be transformed into a few critters that will make your celebration the talk of the town.
Given that the sandwich cookies are Aldi's dupe for Oreos (which you can check out Mashed's comparison of if you're curious how they hold up), they can easily take over the job of their name-brand counterparts in our recipes for Oreo cookie bats or Halloween Oreo spiders. Additionally, they can be used in TikTok's ultimate Halloween cookies that combine the sandwich crèmes with M&M's and another beloved spooky season treat: Pillsbury Halloween sugar cookies. As luck would have it, those will also arrive at Aldi stores the same week as Benton's Spooky sandwich cookies.