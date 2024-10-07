Ways To Repurpose Your Leftover Baked Potatoes For The Grill

Not only does Robbie Shoults suggest using the grill for twice-baked potatoes (well, technically they're once baked, once grilled), but he also endorses using leftover potatoes in grilled hash. His idea involves chopping up pre-baked potatoes, seasoning them, and mixing them with smoked sausage. A different protein like ham, bacon, pulled pork, corned beef, or leftover rotisserie chicken would also work. A layer of grated cheese would make another tasty addition. Once you've made your hash, wrap it in a foil packet, or leave the top open to form a foil basket if you want some extra smoke flavor. You can also cook the hash in a cast-iron skillet as these heavy pans are safe to use on the grill. Heat the hash for 15 to 20 minutes until it's warm and the cheese (if you used it) is bubbly.

Alternatively, you could mash your leftover potatoes (with or without skins) and use them to make potato cakes. You can grill those, although you might want to use a sheet of aluminum foil to keep them from sticking to or slipping between the grates. These will cook fairly quickly, requiring just three or four minutes per side to turn them crispy and brown.