11 Mistakes Chefs Say Everyone Makes With Cauliflower

Cauliflower might not seem like a complicated thing to cook, but there are mistakes everyone makes with it. In the wrong hands, cauliflower can come out tasteless and mushy or crunchy and undercooked. Perhaps you believe you know everything there is to know about cauliflower but you might not realize you can boost its flavor by roasting it. Or, when you do decide to roast it, you might crowd the pan, steaming it and leaving it pale rather than beautifully browned and flavorful. So, there are more potential pitfalls than you might imagine.

As an experienced food writer and recipe developer, cooking cauliflower isn't a mystery to me. I know where folks commonly go wrong and have some handy workarounds. But, don't just take my word for it. I interviewed five experts for this piece, including professional chefs and food bloggers, to learn about common missteps home cooks make with this cruciferous veggie.

We uncovered the mistakes chefs say everyone makes with cauliflower. We're not just going to discuss the errors, but also point out how to fix them or avoid them. Armed with this info, you can greatly improve how you cook it. Whether you're eating it as a simple side or the main event, cauliflower will never be bland or boring again in your hands.