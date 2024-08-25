12 Simple Ways To Upgrade Cooked Cauliflower
Delicious, nutritious, and versatile — there's so much to love about cauliflower. It serves as a vital component in a range of recipes but all too often, this vegetable is relegated to the sidelines, where it's deemed to be an uninspiring side dish. While it's true that boiling or steaming cauliflower might not yield the most exciting or flavorful results, there is a whole host of other ways to prepare this cruciferous veggie that can elevate its flavor and texture to new heights.
By giving cauliflower the treatment it deserves, you can transform it into something with a little more pizzazz. From simple additions like butter, lemon juice, or herbs and spices, to adopting new cooking methods, it's nearly always in the prep. These techniques won't require heaps of extra time in the kitchen, either.
There are some more adventurous techniques to try too, like deep frying or turning your cauliflower into a tasty vegan steak. If you're a fan of this nutritious veggie but your inspiration is running a little dry, read on to discover 12 easy and creative ways to take your cooked cauliflower to the next level.
1. Add cheese
It's official — cauliflower and cheese are a match made in heaven. This indulgent addition will bring a rich, creamy texture and a savory depth of flavor that's sure to turn simple cauliflower dish into a delicious crowd-pleaser. There are several ways to incorporate cheese, depending on the type of dish you're aiming for.
For a classic cauliflower gratin, first parboil and drain the cauliflower florets. Spread them out in a baking dish, then get to prepping that gooey cheesy sauce from a simple combination of butter, flour, milk, and shredded cheese. Cheddar, Gruyere, Parmesan, or a combination of all three will work fantastically. Pour the sauce over the cauliflower, top with breadcrumbs if desired, and bake in the oven until it's bubbling and golden brown.
If you're looking for something even quicker, melt cheese directly onto steamed or roasted cauliflower. A sprinkle of shredded cheddar or mozzarella, followed by a quick broil in the oven, will give you a deliciously gooey topping. You may also give your cauliflower a wonderful crispy, cheesy coating by tossing it in a mixture of breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, herbs, and spices before roasting in the oven. This adds an nutty, salty flavor that complements the taste of the cauliflower perfectly.
2. Add herbs
Using tender and naturally sweet cauliflower as your base, you can transform its flavor profile by incorporating your favorite combination of herbs into your recipe. Some excellent herb pairings for cauliflower include fresh parsley, cilantro, or chives. These herbs bring a bright flavor that will complement cauliflower's mildness without overpowering it. Simply finely chop the herbs and sprinkle them over the cooked cauliflower just before serving. For a more intense flavor, mix the herbs with olive oil and toss with the cauliflower before roasting.
More fragrant herbs like thyme or rosemary work brilliantly, too. Pair fresh sprigs with roasted or grilled cauliflower to add an earthy, fragrant note. Alternatively, fresh basil is great for bringing Italian-inspired flavor to this veggie, especially when combined with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Mint is also a wonderful addition, providing a refreshing contrast to the cauliflower's natural earthiness. This herb would pair well with aromatic garlic and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. If you don't have fresh herbs on hand, there's no harm in reaching for dried herbs, which can pack in the flavor just as well (though remember that they tend to be more concentrated, so you'll likely want to use less than if you had fresh).
3. Add spices
To enhance your cauliflower with bold flavor and color, add spices into the mix. This is a simple yet effective way to transform this veggie into something totally delicious.
Give the florets a generous sprinkling of ground cumin or paprika to bring warm, earthy flavors that will enhance them beautifully. Turmeric is also amazing for giving the cauliflower a vibrant yellow color, while curry powder or garam masala will add a more aromatic, complex flavor. If you're in the mood for something with a bit more heat, use chili powder or cayenne pepper. This will give the cauliflower a spicy, fragrant kick and turn it into a side dish that's perfect for pairing with curries, Mexican-inspired dishes like tacos or enchiladas, and grilled meats such as steak or chicken.
If roasting or air-frying the cauliflower, toss it in a little olive oil and your chosen spices prior to cooking. If steaming or boiling, dress the cooked cauliflower in the oil and spice mixture post-cooking. For the delicious contrast to the heat, serve your spicy cauliflower with a dollop of creamy garlic mayo.
4. Roast it in the oven
Oven-roasting cauliflower is a fantastic way to infuse this vegetable with rich, caramelized flavor. This method will give it a wonderful crisp outer layer while keeping the middle tender.
To get started, preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Break your cauliflower into evenly sized florets and place them on a baking sheet, ensuring they aren't too crowded (otherwise, they'll just steam). Next, toss the florets with olive oil and any seasonings of choice. Bake for 35 minutes and the cauliflower should come out beautifully crisp and browned. Toss it in a little melted butter after roasting to add richness.
You can also achieve deliciously caramelized cauliflower in an air fryer. This will save you time too, since after tossing in the oil and seasonings, the cauliflower should only require 12-15 minutes of air frying at 390 degrees. Roasted cauliflower is the perfect addition to grain bowls or salads. It's well-suited for vegan cauliflower enchiladas or for serving up as flavorful and versatile side dish.
5. Deep fry it
Deep frying can make just about any food taste amazing and cauliflower is no exception. This technique turns a seemingly basic veggie into a crispy, golden delight that's perfect for dipping. If you're after a nutritious dish with an luxurious feel, this is your answer.
The first step in creating a batch of delicious deep fried cauliflower is to cut the veggie into bite-sized florets. Next, make a simple batter of flour, corn starch, baking powder, and water. Add a drizzle of hot sauce into the mixture to give it a slight kick. Transfer this mixture to a large dish, then fill another dish with breadcrumbs. Preheat your deep fryer or heat a large pot filled with enough vegetable oil to fully submerge the cauliflower pieces. Use a meat thermometer to ensure that the oil has reached 365 degrees, as the cauliflower might become soggy if the oil isn't hot enough.
Once you're ready to deep fry, use kitchen tongs to dunk each floret first into the batter, then into the breadcrumbs, before placing into the hot oil. Once the cauliflower is crisp and golden, retrieve the florets with a slotted spoon and let them drain on paper towels. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, such as sweet chili, zesty tahini, or herby yogurt.
6. Add butter
What better way to bring some indulgence to your plate than with creamy melted butter? Add this simple staple to your cauliflower and it will bring unmatched richness and velvety texture. The combination of cauliflower's slightly sweet and nutty flavor with the luxurious taste of butter makes the ultimate comforting, satisfying side dish.
First, cook the cauliflower florets using your method of choice. Once the cauliflower is cooked, melt a generous amount of butter in a pan over medium heat. Either toss the cauliflower in the melted butter or drizzle the butter over the veg once it's on the plate.
For added flavor, brown the butter before adding it to the cauliflower for a deeper, toasted flavor. To brown butter, simply continue cooking it over the heat once melted, stirring constantly, until it turns a golden-brown color. This should take about five minutes. Enhance the butter with additional ingredients, such as minced garlic, fresh herbs like parsley or thyme, or a pinch of chili flakes for a fiery kick.
7. Add citrus flavor
Another tasty way to brighten up your cooked cauliflower is with a burst of fresh citrus. The tangy acidity of the lemon, orange, or lime can easily enhance the cauliflower's flavor, contrasting with the vegetable's mild sweetness and making each bite of your dish more vibrant and refreshing.
To keep things super simple but still pack in plenty of that zesty flavor, your best option will be to squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice over the top of the cauliflower just before you serve it. Add a little zest along with the juice for a stronger taste and aroma (though be sure to avoid the bitter white pith just beneath the skin). If you have more time on your hands, you can create a delicious citrus dressing with combination of lemon juice, olive oil, honey, garlic, and herbs like oregano or rosemary. For a zingy lime mixture, add chopped cilantro and fresh chili pepper to the juice and oil.
Cauliflower also pairs beautifully with sweeter orange. A popular Chinese-inspired dish involves cooking the florets in a crispy batter, before tossing them in a sticky, spicy orange sauce made with freshly squeezed orange juice, sugar, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and a blend of flavorful aromatics.
8. Add garlic
Because it's a favorite for adding deep, aromatic flavor to all sorts of dishes, we simply had to include garlic in our cauliflower-enhancing lineup. This is a natural teammate for the veggie, enhancing it dramatically with its robust taste.
An easy way to upgrade cauliflower with delicious garlic is to simply toss the florets with olive oil, minced fresh garlic, salt, and pepper before roasting. Alternatively, whip up a simple garlic butter by melting butter in a saucepan, then adding sliced garlic and cooking for one minute until the garlic is just starting to turn golden. Pour the garlicky butter over steamed or roasted cauliflower.
For a milder, sweeter flavor, roast whole, unpeeled garlic cloves alongside your cauliflower. As the cauliflower roasts, the garlic becomes soft and caramelized and will add a rich, sweet flavor that complements this veggie perfectly. After roasting, remove the garlic skins and mash the cloves slightly with a fork before tossing it back in with the cauliflower. Garlic also makes a great accompaniment to other aromatic ingredients like ginger and chili peppers, as well as a variety of cheeses like Parmesan, cheddar, and mozzarella.
9. Pair it with pesto
There's no denying the fact that pesto is packed with punchy, herbaceous flavor. What's more, this vibrant green sauce can make an especially tasty pairing with tender, freshly-cooked cauliflower. Grab your favorite store-bought pesto or whip up a homemade version, and you've got yourself the perfect ingredient to elevate this humble veggie.
Whether you're roasting, steaming, or sautéing the cauliflower, there's an easy way to incorporate this delicious basil sauce into the mix. To make pesto roasted cauliflower, toss the florets with a generous dollop of pesto and a drizzle of olive oil until they're evenly coated, then pop them on a baking sheet and roast until golden. If sautéing the florets, spoon the pesto on top in the last few minutes of cooking and stir well. Alternatively, simply toss steamed cauliflower in pesto before serving.
To make your own pesto, you'll need fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Once you've gathered these ingredients, just toss everything into the bowl of a food processor and blitz until smooth and fragrant. Experiment with different nuts such as walnuts or cashews, as well as additional herbs and greens like parsley, cilantro, kale, or spinach.
10. Transform them into vegan steaks
If you thought cauliflower was boring, this next tip is sure to change your mind. Did you know that this veggie can be transformed into a hearty and flavorful vegan entree? This easy technique truly makes the best of cauliflower, infusing it with delicious spices and cooking it in a way that creates a perfect tender-crisp texture.
First, select a large, firm head of cauliflower. Remove the leaves and trim the stem, but keep the core intact to help hold the slices together. Slice the cauliflower into one inch thick slabs, aiming for four steaks per head, and place on a baking sheet. Next, combine olive oil with seasonings, such as lemon juice, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Brush half of this mixture on top of the cauliflower steaks, then roast them in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Flip the steaks and brush the other sides with the remaining oil before roasting for another 15 minutes. The result will be golden, caramelized slabs of cauliflower infused with irresistible savory flavor.
To enhance the flavor of your cauliflower steaks even further, serve with a drizzle of chimichurri, tahini, or cilantro lime sauce. For extra crunch, top the steaks with chopped toasted nuts such as walnuts or pine nuts.
11. Marinate it
Marinating isn't just for meats. It's also an amazing technique for infusing vegetables like cauliflower with mouth-watering flavors. If you're planning to roast, grill, or sauté your cauliflower, marinating it first will help to ensure that every bite is packed with taste.
You can go in many flavor directions here, from tangy and citrusy to rich and savory. A simple yet delicious marinade includes olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper, adding plenty of depth to the cauliflower. For a uniquely aromatic flavor blend, mix curry powder, coconut milk, fresh cilantro, ginger, garlic, and olive oil. Or, to pack in the umami flavor, a combination of soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes will taste incredible.
To marinate your cauliflower, cut away the leaves and place it into a large resealable food bag. There's no need to chop it first. Mix up your marinade in a small bowl, then pour this into the bag over the cauliflower. Pop the bag in the fridge for at least an hour (though we recommend that you leave it overnight for the best results). Once you're ready to roast the cauliflower, place it in a baking dish and roast for around 45 minutes at 350 degrees until it becomes beautifully golden.
12. Add sweet chili sauce
The perfect blend of sweetness, tanginess, and heat, sweet chili sauce makes another delicious ingredient addition for cauliflower. Whether you're using it in the form of a simple glaze or a dipping sauce or coating the florets prior to cooking, this sauce will be sure to make this veggie taste extra special.
For a simple sweet chili roasted cauliflower side dish, toss the florets with the sauce and a squeeze of lime juice, before roasting them in the oven. Or you can simply drizzle steamed or sautéed cauliflower with the sweet chili sauce just before serving. If you're grilling larger pieces of cauliflower, such as when making cauliflower steaks, that you may wish to brush the sauce onto the pieces before cooking. This step will help them to caramelize beautifully while adding that irresistible sweet heat.
Sweet chili sauce will also make a tasty pairing for crispy battered cauliflower. After coating, frying, and draining any excess oil from the cauliflower pieces, simply toss them in the sauce. Serve the golden, sticky, sweet chili cauliflower over some steamed rice or noodles. While you're at it, add a scattering of sesame seeds and chopped green onions for a flavor-packed Asian-inspired meal. If you're serving the crispy cauliflower as an appetizer, use the sweet chili as a dipping sauce served on the side.