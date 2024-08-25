12 Simple Ways To Upgrade Cooked Cauliflower

Delicious, nutritious, and versatile — there's so much to love about cauliflower. It serves as a vital component in a range of recipes but all too often, this vegetable is relegated to the sidelines, where it's deemed to be an uninspiring side dish. While it's true that boiling or steaming cauliflower might not yield the most exciting or flavorful results, there is a whole host of other ways to prepare this cruciferous veggie that can elevate its flavor and texture to new heights.

By giving cauliflower the treatment it deserves, you can transform it into something with a little more pizzazz. From simple additions like butter, lemon juice, or herbs and spices, to adopting new cooking methods, it's nearly always in the prep. These techniques won't require heaps of extra time in the kitchen, either.

There are some more adventurous techniques to try too, like deep frying or turning your cauliflower into a tasty vegan steak. If you're a fan of this nutritious veggie but your inspiration is running a little dry, read on to discover 12 easy and creative ways to take your cooked cauliflower to the next level.