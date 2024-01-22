30 Cauliflower Recipes You're Bound To Love

Although potatoes get all the love when it comes to vegetables that don't actually taste like health food, we're here to make the case for cauliflower. It is the great shapeshifter of ingredients, a vegetable that can be turned into credible facsimiles of everything from steak to rice, with a hefty dose of vitamins to boot. Cauliflower measures up positively to potatoes in almost every metric. A 100-gram serving contains only 25 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrates, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, compared to 77 calories and 18 grams of carbohydrates in the same amount of potatoes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also notes. It's also full of vitamin C, with a 100-gram serving providing more than half of the recommended daily intake of the immune-boosting vitamin. Potatoes provide less than ¼.

Despite hitting all the bases of versatility and nutrition, cauliflower is still seen by many as the colorless cousin of broccoli — a tough, fibrous vegetable that doesn't have much flavor and takes so long to soften when cooked that it's hardly worth doing. If this sounds familiar, you're in luck, because you're about to discover the vast, untapped potential of this remarkable ingredient. Whether you're looking for something creamy, cheesy, and indulgent or a spicy, warming main course for a winter meal, we've got just the right cauliflower recipe for you. Before long, you'll be singing its praises just like us.