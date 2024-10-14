12 Reasons Restaurant Gnocchi Is Always Better, According To Chefs

Gnocchi dishes are easy enough to make at home. You can grab some gnocchi from the store, make your sauce of choice, and you're well on your way to a tasty meal. But even so, it's just not the same as your favorite restaurant gnocchi. The gnocchi itself might be dense rather than light and pillowy, and the sauce or other accompaniments not as flavorful. This probably leaves you wondering why you can't get the same results.

To get to the bottom of it, we interviewed three chefs from restaurants that serve gnocchi. They let us in on some tricks of the trade to explain why professional kitchens turn out gnocchi that's so much better than what you make at home. And, we're about to share those secrets with you.

From choosing the right potatoes and cooking methods to finding the perfect sauce to pair with it and adding the best finishing touches to a gnocchi dish, there's so much that sets professional dishes apart. We're about to explore the reasons why restaurant gnocchi is always better, according to chefs.