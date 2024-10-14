10 Fast Food Restaurants That Are Drive-Thru Only

Drive-thrus may not be new to the world of fast food, but they're primed to become increasingly important in the business' future. Simply put, some of the biggest brands in the industry, like Chick-fil-A and KFC, are opening drive-thru only locations in response to a marked shift in how customers order fast food. Taco Bell even opened the drive-thru of the future in Minnesota, not just operating on a drive-thru only model but innovating on the format with a variety of technological upgrades.

Namely, in what was already a growing trend accelerated considerably by pandemic precautions, fast food customers have become more likely to order takeout than dine in. Coupled with the fact that restaurants without dining rooms can also cost less to operate, the developing drive-thru only model could soon shift from relative novelty to standard practice.

It's worth noting that not everyone is a fan of drive-thrus, for reasons including their impersonal nature or the nuisance a long line of cars can pose to a neighborhood. Love them or hate them, there are a number of fast food restaurants in America already operating with a drive-thru only model today. From national chains to local one-offs, this list delves into what these existing drive-thru only fast food restaurants are like, perhaps providing a sneak peek at some practices that will drive the fast food restaurant of the future.