The Rise And Fall Of Denny's

There was a moment in history when Denny's was the diner of choice for many hungry Americans, and eventually eaters around the world. The chain seemed to have something for everyone. Cheap diner food you could depend on? Check. 24-hour service for those after-hour cravings? Check. Tacky Naugahyde booths that stuck to the back of your legs? Certainly, somebody liked that, so ... check. After its launch as a local California favorite, Denny's spread its wings and took over the dining scene, drawing anyone who loved the old-fashioned sit-down experience, complete with counter service and unending coffee refills. It was a modern marvel that helped introduce comfort dining to a working class clientele whose lives were changing as quickly as the world they lived in.

Somewhere along the line, the shiny booth seats lost their sheen, the coffee cooled, and dining at Denny's became a thing of the past. Since its descent from the heights of success, Denny's has struggled to find its footing in a modern world where folks order food on their phones and fast casual eat-in restaurants supplanted the classic diner. How did this American classic climb to soaring highs only to fall into the realm of kitsch and comebacks? It's a tale as old as time, a cautionary tale of a beloved charmer pushed aside by shinier newcomers, clawing to keep its place on the commercial dining landscape.

While Denny's may still be alive and kicking, the company has its share of challenges ahead, with even more coming as the shifting trends of the dining industry push a legacy company to find new ways of doing business.