Costco's Latest Deli Sandwich Is A Classic Italian Favorite
Everything's bigger at Costco, including the chain's brand-new deli sandwich — a massive beef and pork meatball sub complete with parmesan and provolone cheese, as well as an insane amount of marinara sauce, all crammed into a loaf of artisan hearth bread. The new sandwich is described as "ginormous" in an Instagram reel from @costcohotfinds, and its size is definitely reflected in its price.
While Costco's food court items remain consistently affordable (a fact attributed to the money brought in by the chain's membership model), some customers have experienced a bit of sticker shock when it comes to the price of the new deli sandwich. We should note that the sandwich isn't part of the food court and is instead a cold sandwich designed to be taken home and heated, which for some makes the price even more surprising. Per @costcohotfind's Instagram reel, the sandwich is $5.99 per pound, and the sandwich purchased in the video clocks in at $13.60. One commenter appeared to find fault with the chain's "misleading" pricing scheme, as one could easily interpret the per pound price as the actual price, while another wasn't impressed with the quality of the sandwich. According to the dissatisfied commenter, "Tasted like a science experiment with cheese and marinara." It's unclear, however, whether this person ate the sandwich cold or hot.
The price may or may not be worth it
Reddit reactions to Costco's latest food find have been somewhat mixed. Quite a few commenters are flummoxed by the price, with one stating, "15 bucks seems a bit high something that is mostly bread." A sandwich aficionado on TikTok crunched the numbers to determine whether the Costco sub was truly a good deal. In a comparison to a meatball sub from Subway (which came in at number one in our ranking of the unhealthiest sandwiches at Subway), the reviewer found that Subway's version costs more for less sandwich and didn't quite live up to the flavor profile of Costco's sandwich. While the flavor of Costco's meatballs was described as "a little bland," the additional marinara cups could potentially remedy that.
Further regarding sandwich quality, a Reddit commenter also mentioned the blandness of the meatballs and complained that "[it's] VERY messy." Another person said it was "decent" and stated, "Not the best deal and not the best Costco entree, but in a pinch I'd probably buy it again." There's no official word on which locations will have the massive new meatball sub, so famished shoppers are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled.