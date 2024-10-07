Costco's Latest Deli Sandwich Is A Classic Italian Favorite

Everything's bigger at Costco, including the chain's brand-new deli sandwich — a massive beef and pork meatball sub complete with parmesan and provolone cheese, as well as an insane amount of marinara sauce, all crammed into a loaf of artisan hearth bread. The new sandwich is described as "ginormous" in an Instagram reel from @costcohotfinds, and its size is definitely reflected in its price.

While Costco's food court items remain consistently affordable (a fact attributed to the money brought in by the chain's membership model), some customers have experienced a bit of sticker shock when it comes to the price of the new deli sandwich. We should note that the sandwich isn't part of the food court and is instead a cold sandwich designed to be taken home and heated, which for some makes the price even more surprising. Per @costcohotfind's Instagram reel, the sandwich is $5.99 per pound, and the sandwich purchased in the video clocks in at $13.60. One commenter appeared to find fault with the chain's "misleading" pricing scheme, as one could easily interpret the per pound price as the actual price, while another wasn't impressed with the quality of the sandwich. According to the dissatisfied commenter, "Tasted like a science experiment with cheese and marinara." It's unclear, however, whether this person ate the sandwich cold or hot.