The Best And Worst Store-Bought Cranberry Sauces, Ranked
For many, cranberry sauce is a holiday staple that defines the meal at the Thanksgiving or Christmas table. While the classic, jellied variety that maintains its distinctive can shape (even once on the plate) may be the traditional option, there are countless different cranberry sauces out there that can elevate your dining experience — whether at the holidays or otherwise. From pairing it with your roasted Thanksgiving turkey to serving alongside your next charcuterie board any time of the year, cranberry sauce is a more versatile product than most people give it credit for.
From simple concoctions that boast just cranberries and sugar to more creative alternatives that include oranges, spices, and even walnuts, we've rounded up the best and worst cranberry sauces on the market to help make your decisions simpler. Read on to discover which sauces rank at the top of our list and learn which cranberry sauces to avoid.
1. Harry & David Country Cranberry Relish
Though Harry & David might be best known for their delicious pears, don't overlook its other gourmet items. The brand's Country Cranberry Relish tops our list thanks to its delicious combination of cranberries, orange peel, and port wine. The addition of walnuts also gives this relish an unexpected crunch that sets it apart from the competition and adds a rich, nutty flavor.
Though it is quite sweet and doesn't have the signature cranberry tartness that some prefer, reviewers still rave about the delicious flavor of this festive topping. And because it has a chunkier texture — more like a jam or preserve than a traditional jellied cranberry sauce — it also has more versatile uses. While you can pair it with all the classics (like with your Thanksgiving side dishes and turkey), you can also use it for more everyday preparations like on toast or with a charcuterie board. The only downside? At $9, it's significantly more expensive than our other favorites.
2. Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce
The Ocean Spray brand is almost synonymous with cranberries, so it's no surprise that one of their classic cranberry sauces tops our list of favorites. Since 1930, Ocean Spray has been exclusively harvesting cranberries, first producing cranberry sauce before moving on to cranberry juice and other products centered around this tart fruit. Today, the cooperative includes over 700 family farms.
And while its farming accolades are impressive, the brand's products are there to back it up. The classic Jellied Cranberry Sauce strikes a delicious balance between tart and sweet, making it the ideal condiment for rich and savory protein pairings. However, one tick in the con column is that that sweetness comes from high fructose corn syrup.
Made without artificial flavors or preservatives, this product also has that classic, jiggly cranberry sauce consistency. Though it may be unappetizing to some, it's a household staple that many were raised on — which likely contributes to this product's avid fan base.
3. Stonewall Kitchen New England Cranberry Relish
For a more artisanal-feeling approach to cranberry sauce, look no further than Stonewall Kitchen's New England Cranberry Relish. This brand started at a local farmers market and has grown to the household name it is today — but it still holds onto those homemade roots.
And this cranberry sauce is no different. Made with whole ingredients like cranberries, cane sugar, water, orange juice, orange peel, and spices, it's a tasty, gluten-free, and non-GMO alternative to some of the more processed cranberry sauces available on store shelves. And unlike jellied cranberry sauces, this concoction has a bit more texture, making it palatable for those who avoid the jiggly brands that plop straight out of the can without losing their shape.
The artful balance of sweet and tangy also makes this relish the perfect pairing for meat. While the obvious option is turkey, it also tastes delicious when matched with roasted chicken, or pork, too. You can even use it as a glaze before cooking to get a sweet, sticky, and scrumptious finish on your dish.
4. Woodstock Farms Jellied Cranberry Sauce
This organic whole cranberry sauce lives up to its tagline: Unforgettably delicious. The USDA-certified organic cranberry sauce is also a more natural alternative to its ultra-processed counterparts. It is free of artificial colors and preservatives, non-GMO, kosher, and canned in the United States. It even comes in a whole cranberry variety for those who prefer a little more texture.
If these accolades weren't enough to convince you to give it a try, it also boasts intense cranberry flavor. The limited ingredients – just cranberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice – ensure it maintains the signature cranberry tartness, while the addition of organic sugar adds the sweetness we know and love from classic cranberry sauce. Though not quite as highly reviewed as our top-ranking sauces, customers still love this product thanks to the organic certification. Turns out, it can be hard to find a cranberry sauce that balances eco- and health-conscious practices and flavor — but Woodstock Farms fits the bill.
5. Trader Joe's Cranberry Sauce
Trader Joe's is known for its seasonal creations, and its classic cranberry sauce is one that some people look forward to all year. What we love about this particular product is that it skews more tart than many other varieties, letting the cranberries' sour flavor shine through. It also has few ingredients and is free of high fructose corn syrup, so it feels a little less processed than some other varieties. Trader Joe's also offers a fresh, refrigerated cranberry sauce (more like a chutney) that is available around the same time of the year for those who want to avoid preservatives altogether.
Unlike most cranberry sauces, however, this product has more of a marmalade texture, giving it the feel of a jam or jelly instead of a true cranberry sauce. And while it's a steal at only $2 per jar, it can be hard to come by outside of the Thanksgiving season. So if this is one of your favorites, stock up while it's available.
6. 365 Organic Jellied Cranberry Sauce
Whole Foods Market's 365 brand also offers another organic, health-conscious cranberry sauce alternative. This USDA organic, non-GMO, vegan, and kosher cranberry sauce is made with a few simple ingredients like cranberries, sugar, and lemon juice. It's also packaged in a non-BPA-lining can to help minimize exposure to other chemicals.
And while many customers praise this cranberry sauce because it's organic and reasonably priced, it doesn't top our list because it's not particularly memorable or unique. While it strikes a nice balance between sweet and tart and has that classic jelly consistency, there's nothing particularly standout about it. But if you're simply looking for a solid, organic cranberry sauce, this is a great, affordable choice. Another added perk? Because Whole Foods is owned by Amazon, most people can also easily get this cranberry sauce delivered to their door in just a few hours for unmatched convenience.
7. Publix Jellied Cranberry Sauce
For an easy, grab-and-go option that's widely available, the Publix Jellied Cranberry Sauce is a safe bet. The classic, jellied texture is one you know and love and the ingredients are pretty standard; cranberries, high fructose corn syrup, and water, to name a few. While the high corn syrup content does make this cranberry sauce super sweet, it's still a delicious complement to savory dishes like turkey or mashed potatoes. And unlike other jellied cranberry sauces, it doesn't have an ultra-firm texture. Instead, it has a nice, spreadable consistency that makes it perfect to use atop a sandwich or as a glaze.
While it's nothing to write home about, it gets the job done. And because there are nearly 1,400 Publix stores nationwide, it's simple to get your hands on this pantry staple (especially if you live in the Southern United States). It's even available on Instacart to make life that much easier.
8. Bowl & Basket Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
If you want a classic, no-frills cranberry sauce, Bowl & Basket Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce from ShopRite is the perfect solution. Because it's a whole berry sauce (instead of jellied), this option has a nice chunky texture that allows you to taste the cranberries themselves. It is also ultra-affordable at less than $2 per can, and it's free of preservatives, vegan, and kosher so it's also available to those with certain dietary restrictions.
But unlike some of our favorites, however, this cranberry sauce is made with high fructose corn syrup and regular corn syrup to infuse sweetness, which is less-than-ideal. While okay in small doses, high fructose corn syrup can contribute to weight gain that leads to heart disease, diabetes, or fatty liver disease, so it's best to avoid it as much as possible. If you're looking for a healthier alternative, opt for one of our top-ranking sauces that is made using cane sugar and organic ingredients.
9. Great Value Jellied Cranberry Sauce
The Great Value Jellied Cranberry Sauce lives up to its name. At only $1.66 per 14-ounce can, this affordable product adds a lot of flavor to any meal without drastically upping the price tag. And though it gives you some of that tasty tartness cranberries are known for, it's super-sweet compared to more balanced brands like Harry & David or Stonewall Kitchen. The culprit? The high fructose corn syrup lurking in the ingredients list.
But if you're looking for a simple, classic, and cost-effective cranberry sauce, this one will get the job done. It's easy to find at local Walmart stores and can be ordered on Instacart as well, making it easy to get your hands on, too. In addition to your classic holiday recipes, Walmart recommends mixing it with cream cheese and spreading on toast or using it with your favorite soft cheese like brie for a more unconventional dish.
10. Sweet Harvest Jellied Cranberry Sauce
Though this Aldi-brand cranberry sauce has a few things going for it — it's gluten-free and packaged in a non-BPA-lining can — that's about where the accolades end. Made with cranberries and high fructose corn syrup, this jellied sauce falls a bit short on flavor. While fresh cranberries are bursting with tartness and sweetness, this sauce is somehow bland and lacking a ton of flavor. In short, it's strictly average — but it will check the box at your next holiday table for your cranberry-loving guests.
And though it has the classic jellied cranberry sauce qualities, like maintaining its shape even out of the can, some note that it's too firm. And while it may not score top ranks on flavor, there's one area where this product shines: price. At just $1.75 per can, it's a super budget-friendly way to incorporate cranberry sauce into your grocery list for your next holiday or meal plan.
11. Kroger Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
If you need cranberry sauce in a pinch, this Kroger-brand option will do — but otherwise, we'd recommend avoiding it. Made with all the same ingredients as our other low-ranking sauces like cranberries and high fructose corn syrup, this whole-berry variation is ultra-sweet; it's missing that signature tang that makes the best cranberry sauces so delicious. Instead, it falls flat and is a little one-note.
While it does have nice textured pieces, one reviewer complained that their can was filled with skins and stems, which will ruin the entire cranberry sauce experience. Plus, at $2.19 per can, it's not even the most cost-effective solution if you're looking to save as it's a bit more expensive than some of the other store-brand options. Kroger carries several other brands of cranberry sauce (both whole and jellied), like Simple Truth Organic, that are made with higher-quality ingredients for only a few cents more. Try starting there instead.
Methodology
To assess each store-bought cranberry sauce, we looked as several factors. By comparing and contrasting the same elements of each of these popular options, we were able to determine our best- and worst-ranking products. While flavor and quality of ingredients were the most important things we considered, we also evaluated other secondary factors like price and availability.
Texture also played a role, though it was a less important consideration given we were comparing both jellied and whole cranberry sauces, which inherently have different textures and is highly dependent on personal preference. By assessing where each cranberry sauce ranked on these different scales and averaging their overall performance, we were able to rank them in order of our preference.