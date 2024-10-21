The Best And Worst Store-Bought Cranberry Sauces, Ranked

For many, cranberry sauce is a holiday staple that defines the meal at the Thanksgiving or Christmas table. While the classic, jellied variety that maintains its distinctive can shape (even once on the plate) may be the traditional option, there are countless different cranberry sauces out there that can elevate your dining experience — whether at the holidays or otherwise. From pairing it with your roasted Thanksgiving turkey to serving alongside your next charcuterie board any time of the year, cranberry sauce is a more versatile product than most people give it credit for.

From simple concoctions that boast just cranberries and sugar to more creative alternatives that include oranges, spices, and even walnuts, we've rounded up the best and worst cranberry sauces on the market to help make your decisions simpler. Read on to discover which sauces rank at the top of our list and learn which cranberry sauces to avoid.