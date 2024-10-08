Halloween-Themed Pasta Has Arrived At Costco
In what might be seen as an unusual move in today's market, Costco has exhibited remarkable restraint by releasing 2024's Halloween-themed pasta ... in October! Yes, a mere three weeks or so before the holiday, which doesn't leave shoppers much time to stock up. Luckily, the pasta comes in Costco-sized packages: two pounds each, and according to a photo posted by the Instagram account @costco.so.obsessed, priced at $10.49.
If that seems a lot for pasta, it's because we're not talking about the dried kind. Instead, these are cheese-stuffed fresh ravioli (the cheese blend includes asiago, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta) shaped like orange pumpkins and black bats. The refrigerated product, manufactured by Nuovo Pasta, is something the store has offered in the past, although Costco shoppers' opinions have been divided regarding its quality. While many commenters on @costco.so.obsessed's post seem enthusiastic about trying the festive pasta, one person who did so reports that all the food coloring gives it an unpleasant flavor.
Other Halloween pasta options are also available
Shaped and dyed ravioli does make for a festive and colorful meal, albeit one that probably needs to be showcased with a light butter sauce rather than buried below marinara. If you'd rather opt for plainer Halloween pasta, though, there are several other options available.
While Costco's website doesn't currently list any dried pasta in holiday shapes, Aldi is selling Halloween pasta that includes bat and pumpkin shapes along with ghosts, owls, and spiders and comes in rather subdued shades of orange, purple, and yellow. World Market and Walmart also offer dried Halloween pasta or you can look to online retailers as well. One especially elegant option sold by Amazon consists of farfalle pasta whose orange and black stripes come from paprika and squid ink.
If you're not a fan of artificial food dyes, another option is to buy noodles colored green with spinach and use them in our Halloween pasta. They'll make up the hair of a spaghetti monster, which is topped off with a marinara face and a bunch of eyeballs made from hearts of palm and black olives. Not only is it creepy-cute, but it's vegan, to boot.