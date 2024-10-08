Halloween-Themed Pasta Has Arrived At Costco

In what might be seen as an unusual move in today's market, Costco has exhibited remarkable restraint by releasing 2024's Halloween-themed pasta ... in October! Yes, a mere three weeks or so before the holiday, which doesn't leave shoppers much time to stock up. Luckily, the pasta comes in Costco-sized packages: two pounds each, and according to a photo posted by the Instagram account @costco.so.obsessed, priced at $10.49.

If that seems a lot for pasta, it's because we're not talking about the dried kind. Instead, these are cheese-stuffed fresh ravioli (the cheese blend includes asiago, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta) shaped like orange pumpkins and black bats. The refrigerated product, manufactured by Nuovo Pasta, is something the store has offered in the past, although Costco shoppers' opinions have been divided regarding its quality. While many commenters on @costco.so.obsessed's post seem enthusiastic about trying the festive pasta, one person who did so reports that all the food coloring gives it an unpleasant flavor.