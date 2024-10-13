The Unexpected Vegetable Your Ice Cream Is Begging For

Of course, one of the most valued aspects of corn is its versatility, which you can get whether you opt for canned corn or fresh (the former is already cooked, while the latter tastes best when it's in season). Of course, the crop fits perfectly well in a variety of popular ice cream recipes. Combining corn with vanilla ice cream, for example, elevates the classic comfort food from basic to luxurious. Vanilla ice cream possesses mild floral notes that harmonize with the corn and can be amplified further with swirls of blueberry or blackberry compote, shredded coconut, candied bacon, graham cracker scraps, or bits of cornbread. Corn also plays nicely with chocolate ice cream, offering an earthiness to its cocoa character.

If you're looking for an adventurous sundae, pair your corn ice cream with chili, lime, or honey. The cool burst of corn complements the chili's heat, while the lime's tart brightness cuts through the ice cream's milky finish. Meanwhile, honey can enhances corn by introducing a pleasant warmth. You can even take inspiration from Mexican street corn staples elote and esquites by incorporating Cotija cheese crumbles, a sprinkle of chili powder, and a spattering of lime zest into your corn ice cream.

Together, the knobby, sweet chunks of corn and the salty, tangy, fruity garnishes create a multi-layered experience in every lick (or spoonful). In addition to corn, try some other delicious ingredients to elevate ice cream like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, potato chips, and hot sauce. Better yet, munch on the unusual ice cream topping that's gained a cult following: popcorn!