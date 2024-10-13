The Unexpected Vegetable Your Ice Cream Is Begging For
Corn might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind for homemade ice cream, but the festive grain can transform the humble frozen treat into something gourmet. Corn's inherent sweetness is mellow rather than cloying, which is why it's prized in countless recipes for corn lovers of all ages, including cornbread, salsa, polenta, tortillas, pudding, and chowder. Moreover, the kernels' juicy texture melds beautifully with the richness of ice cream, whether you're using them as a colorful topping or mixing them directly into the ice cream formula.
For truly corn-infused ice cream with optimal flavor, thoroughly puree an entire 15-ounce can of sweet corn — or about two shucked ears of fresh corn — in a blender or food processor with heavy cream, milk, sugar, and other elements such as vanilla extract, egg, and cornstarch. For a summery twist reminiscent of sunny fields and freshly harvested produce, feel free to caramelize or toast your corn kernels before folding them into your ice cream. This will give you a delightful balance of sweet and savory. The delicate browning process adds a barbecue-like complexity to the corn, giving the ice cream nutty, buttery tones. Plus, the individual kernels add an exciting contrast. When cooked, corn also releases starch, which acts as a thickening agent that gives ice cream a more luxurious consistency.
How to enjoy corny scoops
Of course, one of the most valued aspects of corn is its versatility, which you can get whether you opt for canned corn or fresh (the former is already cooked, while the latter tastes best when it's in season). Of course, the crop fits perfectly well in a variety of popular ice cream recipes. Combining corn with vanilla ice cream, for example, elevates the classic comfort food from basic to luxurious. Vanilla ice cream possesses mild floral notes that harmonize with the corn and can be amplified further with swirls of blueberry or blackberry compote, shredded coconut, candied bacon, graham cracker scraps, or bits of cornbread. Corn also plays nicely with chocolate ice cream, offering an earthiness to its cocoa character.
If you're looking for an adventurous sundae, pair your corn ice cream with chili, lime, or honey. The cool burst of corn complements the chili's heat, while the lime's tart brightness cuts through the ice cream's milky finish. Meanwhile, honey can enhances corn by introducing a pleasant warmth. You can even take inspiration from Mexican street corn staples elote and esquites by incorporating Cotija cheese crumbles, a sprinkle of chili powder, and a spattering of lime zest into your corn ice cream.
Together, the knobby, sweet chunks of corn and the salty, tangy, fruity garnishes create a multi-layered experience in every lick (or spoonful). In addition to corn, try some other delicious ingredients to elevate ice cream like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, potato chips, and hot sauce. Better yet, munch on the unusual ice cream topping that's gained a cult following: popcorn!