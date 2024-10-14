The Best Type Of Rum To Use For Mojitos
Rum is a foundational component of the classic mojito recipe, a refreshing cocktail that also contains mint, lime juice, simple syrup, and a splash of club soda. With so many types of rum out there, choosing the right one for a mojito is often challenging, especially for those new to mixology. To this end, cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski enlightened us with her mixology wisdom for alcohol selection. When we asked which rum we should include in the drink, Stryjewski had a clear answer.
"I find that a white rum goes best in a mojito," the cocktail guru exclusively told Mashed, highlighting the role that mint plays in the drink. White rum pairs better with minty flavors, as it's "fresh and light," whereas other types of rum might alter the delicate balance of ingredients. White rums typically have a less potent flavor because they're not aged as long (or at all), while dark rums are subject to an aging process. Despite its milder taste, white rum does impart flavor elements like vanilla and coconut, which make for a delightful pairing with other mojito ingredients.
Rums to avoid when making a mojito
Katie Stryjewski provides some insight into why certain rums are too overpowering when used in a mojito. According to Stryjewski, "The deeper flavors of an aged rum don't work as well," which highlights how the aging process can affect the final product. Dark rums are aged in oak barrels, which infuse the liquor with flavors that would otherwise be absent. Aged rums can feature notes of warm spices (like cinnamon), dried fruit, and caramel. While tasty, these flavor notes don't play nice within a mojito.
By the same token, it's best to avoid flavored rums when making a mojito, as the additional flavors can overwhelm the rest of the ingredients and leave you with an unbalanced cocktail. Keep in mind that flavored rums can feature spice, coconut, pineapple, and even banana. Home mixologists would do well to heed Stryjewski's wise words when making mojitos, and save the boldly flavored rum for something like a classic mai tai.