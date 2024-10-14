The Best Type Of Rum To Use For Mojitos

Rum is a foundational component of the classic mojito recipe, a refreshing cocktail that also contains mint, lime juice, simple syrup, and a splash of club soda. With so many types of rum out there, choosing the right one for a mojito is often challenging, especially for those new to mixology. To this end, cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski enlightened us with her mixology wisdom for alcohol selection. When we asked which rum we should include in the drink, Stryjewski had a clear answer.

"I find that a white rum goes best in a mojito," the cocktail guru exclusively told Mashed, highlighting the role that mint plays in the drink. White rum pairs better with minty flavors, as it's "fresh and light," whereas other types of rum might alter the delicate balance of ingredients. White rums typically have a less potent flavor because they're not aged as long (or at all), while dark rums are subject to an aging process. Despite its milder taste, white rum does impart flavor elements like vanilla and coconut, which make for a delightful pairing with other mojito ingredients.