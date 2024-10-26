False Facts About Pumpkin Spice You Thought Were True
Love it or loathe it, when fall comes around, it's pumpkin spice season. It's basically the third inevitability in life, alongside death and taxes. But, there's plenty of misinformation about pumpkin spice that people keep repeating. We wanted to sort the fact from the fiction, so we've traveled deep into the fall-colored world of pumpkin spice.
One major criticism that people often levy against pumpkin spice is that it's a new invention created by Starbucks, but this simply isn't true — this spice blend has been around for longer than most folks realize. You also might be surprised to know that there isn't just one formula for pumpkin spice — which might be why you like some coffee shops' fall latte offerings better than others.
We're going to go into more detail about these points and more as we uncover the false facts about pumpkin spice you thought were true. Whatever you think about it, this spice blend is here to stay, so read on to get informed.
False: Pumpkin spice is a new invention
Many people think that Starbucks' introduction of the pumpkin spice latte in 2003 was when this whole thing came about. But, actually, pumpkin spice had been around so much longer than this. Basically, it's just the blend of spices that goes into pumpkin pie, and that's not a new invention.
Go back almost 100 years to the 1930s and you'll find the first ever commercial pumpkin spice blends being sold. Thompson & Taylor Spice Co released a pumpkin pie spice in 1933 that included a blend of nine spices — far more than you'll find in most blends today. McCormick & Company came out with its take just a year later in 1934. Theirs contained cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, which is much more like the pumpkin spice blends we're used to today. In fact, McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice is still widely available to purchase today.
While the '30s saw pumpkin spices commercially available, you have to go back even further to find the origins of pumpkin spice as a concept. The reason these blends were made is because people were already using the spices individually to put in their pumpkin pies — the manufacturers just made a product that would make life easier for home cooks.
There were recipes for spiced pumpkin pie (though the spice blends were slightly different) as long ago as 1798 in Amelia Simmons' cookbook "American Cookery." The blend of spices itself dates back further, though, to Medieval Europe. There was a blend known as sweet powder that contained cinnamon, ginger, and cloves and it was used in mince pies, among other dishes.
False: There's a single formula for pumpkin spice
With people constantly talking about it and putting it in everything from coffee to candles, it makes sense to believe that there's a formula for pumpkin spice that everyone follows. The truth is a little murkier, though. In fact, nobody can agree on exactly what pumpkin spice is.
The classic McCormick blend uses cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice in this order. This is a common recipe. However, some people think that it should contain cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves, with or without allspice as an optional extra. Others want all of the above spices in their blend. Then there are folks who play it more fast and loose with their combination of spices, introducing left-field additions, such as cardamom, black pepper, and coriander.
And, not only are there a range of ingredients you can include in pumpkin spice, you can also use them in different ratios. Usually, the blend is heavy on the cinnamon and light on cloves and/or allspice. But, people can play around with quantities to change the flavor profile. That's how some people's pumpkin pies turn out way nicer than others.
False: Pumpkin spice lattes never contain pumpkin
You might assume that a pumpkin spice latte — or a PSL as it is also known — should be a latte flavored with pumpkin pie spice. It's not supposed to have pumpkin in it; it's not a pumpkin and spice latte. However, if you think these drinks never contain pumpkin, you're about to get your head spun. The truth about the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte is that it does contain real pumpkin.
It wasn't always this way, though. From its inception in 2003 until 2014, it happily went on without any pumpkin. The flavoring mix used to make these drinks contained the usual blend of pumpkin pie spices. Then, in 2014, there was some controversy. Blogger Vani Hari of Food Babe started writing about how Starbucks PSLs didn't contain pumpkin. She used this as a claim they were artificial and unhealthy. But, this was really just a misunderstanding about what these drinks are supposed to be. They're meant to be coffee flavored with pumpkin pie spice. They were never supposed to contain pumpkin.
But, Starbucks didn't counter this with the logical explanation, telling customers that the drink shouldn't be pumpkin flavored. No, instead, they came out with a new formula in 2015 — this time with real pumpkin. Since then, some other brands and independent coffee shops have added pumpkin to their PSLs.
False: Pumpkin spice syrups are all artificial
It's a common misconception that pumpkin spice syrups and other pumpkin spice flavorings that go into commercial products are all artificial. However, this generally isn't the case. They're usually created by flavor scientists, but they come from natural sources.
First off, you might be wondering why companies that use these flavorings don't just use ground spices. Well, that might work in some contexts, but if you're making a PSL, for instance, you don't want a bunch of ground spices floating in the drink. It gives a grainy texture and they'll eventually sink to the bottom, so you won't get an evenly spiced latte.
Instead, these flavorings are created by flavorists — chemists who work in the world of food flavoring. It's their job to make a pumpkin spice flavoring that tastes like a warm slice of pie, not like a box of Hot Tamales. Both of these flavors are cinnamon forward, but the difference is clear. Flavorists don't use synthetic compounds, as a rule. Rather, they use a huge range of compounds and extracts derived from natural ingredients.
They have access to several different versions of each spice, some sweet and warm, others harsh and spicy. Flavor chemists mix and match these extracts to create the perfect pumpkin spice blends. So yes, these syrups and flavorings are created by scientists but they're made from natural ingredients.
False: Pumpkin spice and mixed spice are the same thing
Pumpkin spice and mixed spice — they're pretty much the same thing, right? Well, they're similar but not the same. Although you'd get vaguely similar results substituting one for another, a pumpkin pie made with mixed spice might not have the classic flavor you expect.
So, how different is mixed spice from pumpkin spice? Pumpkin spice usually contains cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, plus either allspice, cloves, or both. But, as we discussed, it can vary. Like its pumpkin pie counterpart, mixed spice can also vary from recipe to recipe and brand to brand. However, it usually contains coriander and mace, on top of the classics contained in pumpkin spice.
What's more, pumpkin spice is usually heavy on cinnamon and lighter on the other ingredients, particularly allspice and cloves. Mixed spice often contains equal parts cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. It also uses less ginger than pumpkin pie spice. This difference in ratios makes a significant change to the flavor profile. The two spice blends have similar vibes but they aren't directly interchangeable, especially if you want a classic pumpkin pie flavor.
False: You can't make a pumpkin spice latte at home
Some people will tell you that it's impossible to make a decent pumpkin spice latte at home, but they're wrong. With the right ingredients and a little bit of time, you can easily do it yourself. Depending on the coffee you use and the equipment you have, it might not quite match up to the original. But, then again, it might be better.
We have a copycat Starbucks pumpkin spice latte recipe that you might be interested in. It's great for people without any special equipment, because it involves heating instant coffee powder with milk, spices, sugar, and canned pumpkin. However, there are so many ways to make these drinks at home.
If you have an espresso machine with a steamer arm, the process is fairly straightforward. You can just make a latte like you usually would and then add pumpkin spice syrup. This tends to distribute better through the coffee than real spices, which can sink to the bottom. If you have a way to make espresso but can't steam your milk, you can just heat the milk in a saucepan or in the microwave. You won't get any foam but that's minimal in lattes anyway. And, if you top it with whipped cream, you're unlikely to notice the difference. A stovetop espresso maker is the cheapest bit of kit you can buy to make espresso-strength coffee if you only have a drip coffee maker.
False: When it comes to baking, pumpkin spice is for pies only
If you believe that baking with pumpkin spice anyways equals pumpkin pie, you're missing out on a whole world of spiced sweet treats. Whatever your favorite baked goods are, you're sure to find a recipe you can use this awesome blend in. There are so many pumpkin spice recipes you can try, so limiting yourself to pie is a mistake.
Pumpkin spice goes brilliantly in cakes — whether cupcakes, layer cakes, or loaf cakes. Most recipes contain pumpkin puree in the batter, but you don't have to use it. You could add a few teaspoons of the spice mix to a vanilla cake and it would come out brilliantly. It's also commonly added to muffins, cookies, and blondies, with or without pumpkin.
There are pumpkin pie brownies that have a layer of spiced pumpkin pie filling up top and are a great alternative to a classic pumpkin pie. We also love this pumpkin spice baked French toast recipe. It's gooey, custardy, and deliciously spiced. Plus, because it bakes in the oven, it comes together more easily than you might imagine.
False: Pumpkin spice is just for sweet recipes
Okay, so you can use pumpkin spice for more than just pie. But, still savory recipes are out of the question, right? This is a common misconception. Although they're less prevalent than sweet recipes, you can still use pumpkin spice in some savory dishes. Mixed with sugar, spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice might seem inherently sweet but they're often used in savory food, especially in parts of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. So, don't limit yourself to just sweet recipes if you have some of this spice mix to use up.
This pumpkin spice ramen recipe is big on comforting fall flavors. In addition to the fragrant spices, it contains canned pumpkin, broth, fresh ginger, garlic, chilies, and more. By the time the spice blend has mixed with these other ingredients, it will most definitely taste like dinner, not dessert.
Other recipes that you can use pumpkin spice in include chili — where pumpkin spice blends in nicely with other fragrant spices, such as cumin and paprika — and pumpkin mac and cheese, with a sauce made using cheese and canned pumpkin. If you're looking for a snack for a fall gathering, pumpkin spice hummus is another option.
False: Pumpkin spice is uncool
Pumpkin spice is often seen as basic or uncool. Every year, when the leaves start to turn and the nights begin drawing in, the other sign that fall is coming is that people on the internet start to mock others for liking pumpkin spice lattes. Really? It seems way more uncool to get het up about a spice blend.
Celebrities like Ryan Reynolds have taken a stand against pumpkin spice. And there are also celebrity chefs who hate the trend for this spice mix. But, come on. It's just a combination of spices that's been used in desserts for hundreds of years. It's not hurting anyone, so where did all this hatred come from?
It was Mary Oliver who wrote "you only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves." And, sometimes what it loves is pumpkin spice lattes and fall vibes. Angry people on the internet should just eat a slice of pumpkin pie and get over it. Of course, pumpkin spice being uncool isn't a false fact as such. Rather, it's a common opinion that I'd love to see the back of.
False: It doesn't matter where you get your pumpkin spice latte — they're all basically the same
It's time for your first PSL of the season — where do you go? Many people think it really doesn't matter. They're all basically the same so grab one from wherever and be done with it. However, there are differences between them, from the blend and ratio of spices used in the syrup to the coffee used so they can end up tasting distinct from one another. And, if you tried them side-by-side, you might be surprised at which you like best.
In 2022, we ran a survey here at Mashed to find readers' favorite pumpkin spice lattes. The results weren't all that surprising, putting Starbucks at the top of the leaderboard with more than 50% of the vote. Dunkin' came in second place and Panera came third. So far, it sounds like what you might expect.
However, the folks at Cosmopolitan did a blind PSL taste test and what they found was a surprise. People liked Starbucks' version the least and the McDonald's offering the most. More than one person in the taste test said the Starbucks drink tasted like a candle, which isn't a great review. Obviously taste is subjective, but some people might go for the Starbucks option not realizing there are better versions available. If your local independent coffee shop does a PSL, that might be a great place to start.
False: You can make a Starbucks PSL vegan by using a milk alternative
If you're vegan or dairy intolerant, you're probably used to getting a vegan, dairy-free drink by asking for your milk alternative of choice. However, no matter what milk you use in a Starbucks PSL, it will still contain dairy. This is frustrating for all those vegan and lactose-intolerant folks who just want to enjoy pumpkin spice season.
The reason why a milk substitute won't make your Starbuck PSL vegan is down to the pumpkin spice sauce. This contains all the seasonal spiced goodness, but, it also contains milk. Without it, you've just got a regular latte. Understandably, this leaves some people annoyed. Especially since the pumpkin spice sauce used by Starbucks in Europe is now vegan.
So, you can go all the way across the pond for a vegan PSL — or you can just try another coffee shop. It varies from chain to chain, but there are some pumpkin spice drinks that you can make dairy-free. Independent coffee shops are also fairly likely to use an off-the-shelf pumpkin spice syrup — or one made in-house — and these are often dairy-free.
False: Pumpkin spice is only for food and drink
Think pumpkin spice is just for food and drink? This is a common misconception that's surprisingly far from the truth. More and more non-food pumpkin spice products are popping up, so you and your surroundings can smell as good as this popular spice mix tastes.
Pumpkin spice beauty products are all over the place. Moisturizers, toners, lip balms, body scrubs — there are few toiletries that haven't received a pumpkin spice twist. You can also buy pumpkin spice scents and pumpkin spice candles, both of which are popular in fall. Perhaps the weirdest of all the products we've found is pumpkin spice Hefty bags. If that isn't a sign we've reached peak pumpkin spice, we don't know what is. So, maybe we all should chill out on these fall spiced products a little. But, if you want those pumpkin spice scented trash bags, who's to stop you?