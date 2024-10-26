False Facts About Pumpkin Spice You Thought Were True

Many people think that Starbucks' introduction of the pumpkin spice latte in 2003 was when this whole thing came about. But, actually, pumpkin spice had been around so much longer than this. Basically, it's just the blend of spices that goes into pumpkin pie, and that's not a new invention.

Go back almost 100 years to the 1930s and you'll find the first ever commercial pumpkin spice blends being sold. Thompson & Taylor Spice Co released a pumpkin pie spice in 1933 that included a blend of nine spices — far more than you'll find in most blends today. McCormick & Company came out with its take just a year later in 1934. Theirs contained cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, which is much more like the pumpkin spice blends we're used to today. In fact, McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice is still widely available to purchase today.

While the '30s saw pumpkin spices commercially available, you have to go back even further to find the origins of pumpkin spice as a concept. The reason these blends were made is because people were already using the spices individually to put in their pumpkin pies — the manufacturers just made a product that would make life easier for home cooks.

There were recipes for spiced pumpkin pie (though the spice blends were slightly different) as long ago as 1798 in Amelia Simmons' cookbook "American Cookery." The blend of spices itself dates back further, though, to Medieval Europe. There was a blend known as sweet powder that contained cinnamon, ginger, and cloves and it was used in mince pies, among other dishes.