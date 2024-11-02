Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The Best Deli Foods?

You may not realize how much you depend on warehouse shopping to stock your fridge with items you'd ordinarily buy at the deli. Dipping and diving for meats, cheeses, and sides with deli-level personality at Costco and Sam's Club means gliding through refrigerator cases where all the goods are within reach — no requesting a sample of the smoked ham or choosing how many slices of havarti go into the bag. At these spots, picking up deli foods is like buying anything else in stock: It's all prepackaged and served in larger sizes that you might need, but the prices are too good to pass up.

Although neither Costco nor Sam's Club has a traditional deli counter like you'll find in your neighborhood grocery store, both warehouses provide an admirable selection of deli fare featuring sliced meats, specialty cheeses, and prepared dishes that make dining and entertaining a delicious prospect. I went on a fact-finding mission — a shopping safari of sorts — to determine which warehouse provides premium picks for your deli needs without gouging your bank account. Just like assessing which has the better food court and better pizza, the overlap between Costco and Sam's Club deli foods has clear similarities, but if you look closer, you'll find differences that distinguish one from the other — distinctions which might suit your needs better at one store than the other.