The Healthiest Applebee's Menu Items May Surprise You

There's no doubt that shady things about Applebee's menu abound — not surprising, considering one of the chain's best-known entrées is called "riblets." If you've ever eaten at this fast casual outlet, you also won't be surprised to know that nutrition isn't a huge concern for the food designers here; 1,600-calorie burgers served with fries and sugary drinks are the standard fare. The real surprise may be in learning that Applebee's has any healthy menu items at all, let alone a suite of selections that lets you get away with eating something satisfying without collapsing your nutritional aspirations altogether. Fortunately, for anyone looking to keep nutrition as their north star, Applebee's actually has quite an array of healthful fare that's both nutritious and delicious.

So which of Applebee's vastly varied dishes are the most surprising when it comes to the nutritional rundown? Are any of your higher-standard options worth digging into or does the suite of potential orders eliminate enjoyment while ramping up the health factor? It turns out you can find plenty of healthy platters to place on your table, many of which border on indulgent. Fast casual fans are bound to be pleased with the arrangements Applebee's makes for anyone interested in a more mindful dining experience. There's even room for dessert on the eating plan!