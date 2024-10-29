12 Delicious Ways To Take Homemade Pumpkin Pie To The Next Level

Besides turkey, pumpkin pie is perhaps the most quintessentially-Thanksgiving food that ends up on the feasting table during the November holiday that millions of Americans look forward to every year. A mildly sweet dessert made from everyone's favorite fall squash, the pumpkin pie dates back to colonial times and holds major historical significance for the United States. This warmly-spiced comfort food continues to round out the holiday meals of consumers from sea to shining sea, and there appears to be no end in sight for the popularity of this beloved orange custard-in-a-crust.

But still, even the most coveted of desserts can become tiresome after so many years of being prepared and presented in exactly the same way. If you're feeling uninspired by the same old pumpkin pie recipe this season, don't fret: there is plenty of exceptional, rousing dessert inspiration to go around. From unexpected flavor additions to unforgettable decorations to squash-inspired sides, here are 12 delicious ways to take your homemade pumpkin pie to the next level.