12 Delicious Ways To Take Homemade Pumpkin Pie To The Next Level
Besides turkey, pumpkin pie is perhaps the most quintessentially-Thanksgiving food that ends up on the feasting table during the November holiday that millions of Americans look forward to every year. A mildly sweet dessert made from everyone's favorite fall squash, the pumpkin pie dates back to colonial times and holds major historical significance for the United States. This warmly-spiced comfort food continues to round out the holiday meals of consumers from sea to shining sea, and there appears to be no end in sight for the popularity of this beloved orange custard-in-a-crust.
But still, even the most coveted of desserts can become tiresome after so many years of being prepared and presented in exactly the same way. If you're feeling uninspired by the same old pumpkin pie recipe this season, don't fret: there is plenty of exceptional, rousing dessert inspiration to go around. From unexpected flavor additions to unforgettable decorations to squash-inspired sides, here are 12 delicious ways to take your homemade pumpkin pie to the next level.
1. Use real pumpkin
Eggs, sugar, cream, and canned pumpkin: all basic building blocks for a good, from scratch pumpkin pie. But though it comes naturally to reach for that aluminum can full of puréed pumpkin flesh at the grocery store, it isn't necessarily a requirement. It is possible to use a fresh squash to create your very own homemade base for your pie filling — and doing so may just render a unique taste and texture you find more appealing.
Pies made from the flesh of fresh pumpkins tend to have a more natural, less intense hue to them — something you may personally consider a negative if having that quintessential orange dessert is a deal breaker. But muted color aside, fresh may be superior from a taste and texture standpoint. Generally speaking, a lighter, less-artificial flavor and a smoother, more airy consistency is reported in fresh-purée pies — something which might appeal to those who'd prefer a less dense final course this Thanksgiving. A final tip, however: don't just slice open that spare pumpkin you brought home from the pumpkin patch if you decide to go for it with a fresh purée. Standard pumpkins, with their stringy insides, are not considered to be very conducive for pie-making; you'll want to be sure to select a squash labeled specifically as being a pie pumpkin, or sugar pumpkin, before you get started.
2. Add a mix-in to the filling
Let's face it, pumpkin pie can be pretty ... well, pumpkin-y. While the dish may be a classic staple at a Thanksgiving table, one of the largest complaints thrown in the direction of the squashy dessert is that it can sometimes feel relatively one-note in flavor. If you're seeking a way to inject some unexpected and exciting taste into your pumpkin pie this season, there is a relatively simple, versatile way to do it: through the use of a mix-in of your choice.
Have you ever thought about stirring some white chocolate into your pumpkin pie filling? What about a drizzle of sweet caramel, or a scoop of chocolate chips? Mini marshmallows could come into play, or maybe even some fresh cranberries for a hint of tartness. Your favorite brand of peanut butter, perhaps, could bring a touch of rich nuttiness to the monotonous taste of standard whipped pumpkin. All it takes is a bit of thought, recipe research, and a hefty dose of creativity to come up with something utterly unique for your table and guests. Life is too short for boring pie filling, we say. Happy mixing.
3. Make an ice cream to go with it
Sometimes we focus so much on the pumpkin pie itself, we forget the importance of the side traditionally served along with it. That's right: we're talking about ice cream. But there's no need to settle for the same old vanilla bean if enhancing those spicy seasonal flavors in every way you can is a goal this holiday season. Using a little bit of that extra pumpkin purée left over from the filling, you can easily whip up an ice cream guaranteed to wow your guests — and their taste buds — at the upcoming Thanksgiving feast.
Homemade pumpkin ice cream may not be something you've thought about before, but we guarantee that once you've sampled this icy, velvety, smooth whipped goodness, you'll have a hard time not craving it in the future. While various recipes for slightly different versions of this squash-forward side dish exist online, the core ingredients include pumpkin purée, warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, whole milk, vanilla, sugar, and a few other pantry staples. Combine them in an ice cream maker, and boom: you've got a distinctive, delicious, palate-refreshing accompaniment to each slice of homemade pie that unashamedly embraces the flavors of the season.
4. Decorate using the leftover crust
How many times have we scraped those homemade pie trimmings off of the cutting board and into the garbage can? Far too many, we'd say, when one considers the beautiful decorations that can be crafted from those delicious little throwaways. Using cookie cutouts (or your own forming skills if you're savvy with molding dough), you can form gorgeous shapes with leftover pie crust that can be placed on the top of your pumpkin pie and baked right along with it.
From beautiful fall leaves to turkey feathers to stars to jack-o'-lanterns and beyond, your leftover pie crust can be easily transformed into shapes that will create a stunning finishing effect on any pumpkin dessert. A quick Google search will reveal tons of ideas and inspiration — if your mind isn't already alight with unique possibilities. Will this be the year you break the tradition of thoughtlessly strolling to the trash can with your excess crust, and instead stun your guests with an extra-fancy pie? The choice is yours.
5. Make it deconstructed
Mix the filling, check. Pour into the prepared crust, check. Bake in a perfectly round pie pan at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to form the standard pumpkin pie dessert ... check? If you're feeling on the fence about serving up the same old triangle slice this year but don't want to give up the essential flavors of the holiday, don't be afraid to break down those graham cracker-crusted walls — literally.
Going deconstructed on your pumpkin pie can be a great way to step away from the conventional, all while maintaining the same squashy, spicy flavor you hold dear. This Thanksgiving feast, consider serving up beautiful, individualized deconstructed pies to your guests for something classy, creative, and cool. Start with either a baked ahead-of-time homemade pumpkin pie, or otherwise a store-bought one, as well as a collection of individual trifle dishes, glass cups, or plates. Place a scoop of whipped cream in the bottom of each, followed by crumbles of crust. Follow up with a big scoop of pie filling, a second layer of whipped cream and crumbles, and maybe a dash of extra spices for garnish, and voilà! You've got a deconstructed version of your favorite Thanksgiving dessert that will pack all the same flavor punch. Go forth and deconstruct.
6. Make it boozy
Alcohol has long been used as an additive in cooking and baking for its flavor enhancement and tenderizing effect, but you may not have previously considered it suitable for pumpkin pie filling. As it turns out, alcohol and pumpkin can be a match made in heaven. A good whiskey — just like a slice of pumpkin pie — brings with it all the cozy, sizzling spice and warmth associated with the chilly fall months. The two paired together will immediately make you want to throw on a warm knitted sweater and curl up in front of the fireplace: a feeling we're all chasing come the holiday season.
This Thanksgiving, consider baking some liquor into your pumpkin pie to create an edible representation of the holiday's iconic cozy vibe. Whiskey, Irish cream, or bourbon are perhaps the most natural pairings for a pumpkin smash mixed with warm spices, but the sky is really the limit when it comes to creating the perfect rich, boozy dessert. Just a word of note: you may want to consider the age of the crowd you are cooking for before going this route. While it has long been touted that all alcohol bakes out during the cooking process, research suggests that not all traces of booze may be eliminated completely in the oven. If you're mainly planning on serving a group of young children, for example, this may not be the creative avenue for you.
7. Spice up your crust
The quality of your pumpkin pie crust can either make or break the overall appeal of your dessert, so many home bakers dedicate some extra time and care to the development of the shell in which their pie filling will be placed. Perhaps the most widely-used main ingredient involved in from scratch pie crust making is crushed-up graham cracker bits. A graham-cracker-crust has a mild level of sweetness that gives a pumpkin pie a neutral finish ... but what if something that packs a flavor punch, rather than simply being neutral, is what you're after this year?
While graham crackers might be the most commonly-used cookie in homemade pie crust, they're hardly the only one from which a delightful base can be crafted. In fact, there is arguably a superior option for those seeking a crust with increased flavor and zing ... most namely, spicy ginger. That's right: we're talking about gingersnap cookies. Dozens of recipes for gingersnap pie crusts litter the internet, promising eaters an intense, warmly-spiced, ginger-forward finish for their pumpkin pie dessert. Whether your guests love or hate it, one thing's for sure — no one's taste buds will be bored come the ginger-pumpkin dessert course at your table this year. A memorable pie is a winner in our eyes.
8. Turn it into a cheesecake
No matter how we may season or dress up our pumpkin pies to make them attractive to everybody, let's face it: there's always going to be someone who remains unimpressed by the traditional dessert. Despite the inherent popularity of the squash pie, there are still complaints hurled in its direction by handfuls of dissatisfied eaters, who point to issues like bland flavor or monotonous consistency as being the cause of their discontent.
If you're going to have a group on your hands that is simply disinterested by a run-of-the-mill pumpkin pie, try surprising them with an altered version of the traditional dessert that is all but guaranteed to make them change their minds. Pumpkin pie cheesecake takes all of the winning attributes of pumpkin pie, like spice and creaminess, and combines them with rich, full-bodied cream cheese to create a marbled pie-cake hybrid that is truly irresistible — even to pumpkin pie haters. Go ahead: do your part in turning some opinions around and find a decent, cheese-infused pie recipe to serve this season. It's all for the love of pumpkin pie, after all.
9. Make it white
Just as a pumpkin patch can be littered with the occasional white winter squash in the surrounding sea of bright orange counterparts, so too can the pumpkin pie table this Thanksgiving. Though white pumpkins are generally less reached-for by consumers when it comes to pie making, it is possible to create a delicious dessert from the flesh of a white pie pumpkin — and, in fact, you might just find that you and your guests prefer this unique take on the classically-orange treat.
For a visual surprise and a slightly different taste, consider swapping out the typical orange pie for a white pumpkin pie this year. Pies composed from pale flesh are often reported as being sweeter than their orange parallels, requiring less sugar to create an appealing level of saccharine flavor. This may make a white pie more attractive to those who prefer to use less added sugar in their baking, or who are opting for a lower-calorie spread on Thanksgiving day. At the very least, serving a white pumpkin pie will instantly catapult your holiday dessert into the realm of unforgettable — a title entirely worth stepping outside the box for.
10. Opt for a no-bake version
Anyone who has ever hosted Thanksgiving dinner knows how hectic the preparation process can be. Between stuffing a turkey, whipping up potatoes, sautéing green beans, and stirring up the perfect sweet and tart cranberry sauce, your kitchen can very quickly feel full to the brim — appliances included. If you're expecting your oven to be bursting at the seams this Thanksgiving and you're already worrying about the space needed to squeeze in a pumpkin pie, consider making an unorthodox, yet low-maintenance, no-bake squash dessert this holiday season.
Recipes for no-bake pumpkin pies are generally pretty similar to the standard oven-baked versions, requiring a crust, pumpkin filling, spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and sweetened condensed milk for richness. The major differentiating factor can be found in the final and most important ingredient — gelatin — which holds these elements together in a way that baking in the oven typically would. After a quick cook in a pan on the stove, the puréed mixture is poured into the prepared crust and chilled inside the refrigerator for a few hours until set to create a delicious, extra custard-like pie. We don't know about you, but a dessert that can be completed and thrown in the fridge while we attend to all the other dishes on our to-do list sounds pretty good to us.
11. Add some pecan crunch
It's a Thanksgiving debate as old as time: do you prefer pumpkin pie following the main meal, or pecan? While both of these delectable pies are often listed among the top contenders for American consumers' favorite Thanksgiving day desserts, you don't necessarily have to pick between one or the other this upcoming holiday feast. A little-known way to merge the two exists — and it starts with the simple act of adding some crunch to your pumpkin.
If you've got a crowd coming that represents both sides of the pumpkin versus pecan debate, consider making a dessert that is a hybrid of the two this year. Pumpkin pecan pie combines the mild, sweet flavors of pumpkin and the nutty, rich flavors of pecans, creating a smooth-and-crunchy textural combo guaranteed to make every guest happy — regardless of which of the two original pie flavors are their favorite. You can find multiple versions of this particular dessert online, so go ahead: find one that fits your fancy. This is, at least, one holiday family argument that you can squelch before things gets awkward.
12. Make it savory
Not everyone has a voracious sweet tooth. In fact, plenty of eaters around the world turn their noses up to the dessert table, their eyes drawn instead to the spread of savory breads, the perfect charcuterie board loaded with meats and cheeses, and briny chips and dip on the other side of the room. If you're one who could simply care less about indulging in a sugary pumpkin pie slice with a side of ice cream, we have good news for you: there's no reason to miss out on the flavors of the seasonal squash this Thanksgiving holiday on account of your salty preference.
A savory pumpkin pie is a great way for those whose palates prefer salt to actually enjoy their squash at the feasting table. After a sugar-free crust made of flour, butter, and salt has been prepared, a filling made with puréed pie flesh, a high-quality cheese such as Swiss or Gruyère, chopped onions and veggies, herbs, and others can be poured within the shell and baked into a delightful dish reminiscent of a savory, flavorful quiche. The best thing about the neutrality of pumpkin, really, is that it can subsequently take on any flavor profile you need it to. This year, let your creativity guide you when it comes to your pie — the sky's the limit for your squash, and we wish you happy baking.