Robert Irvine's New Show Takes Him To Normandy With WWII Vets - Exclusive
There's a lot in the pipeline for celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who revealed in an exclusive interview with Mashed that he has four shows currently in the works. We caught up with Irvine at the NYC Wine & Food Festival and got the exciting details about one of these upcoming projects. "Not only food shows, but also [one with] the Special Operations community. It's moving very fast, right now," Irvine told us. "I took 168 World War II Veterans back to Normandy. So there's a lot going on in that space." Not entirely related to food, Irvine's new show aligns with his military background. He joined the British Royal Navy at 15 years old and founded the Robert Irvine Foundation to support veterans' mental and physical health.
When we last spoke with Irvine in March of 2024, he revealed details about another new show centered on his entrepreneurial side and saving businesses. Acquired by CBS and Paramount, it was being filmed in the U.S. Although Irvine didn't disclose the titles of either of the shows, he gave us a wealth of details regarding the WWII project, which is exciting news for his dedicated fans since Food Network canceled Restaurant: Impossible after 22 seasons.
A daring exploration of history
According to Robert Irvine, this new show steps outside the food and restaurant realm that viewers normally see him in, diving into the action and history of WWII. One exciting detail that Irvine revealed is that he parachuted with the veterans, hinting at the daring and adventurous scope of the show. Skydiving is very much aligned with the mantra Irvine lives by: "Nothing is impossible."
"What it's going to be is stories, action, attempts at records, and a little food in it," Irvine explained. However, don't expect fine French dining. When we asked Irvine if he and the veterans went anywhere nice to eat in Normandy, he stated, "There's no nice food — maybe a few cockroaches and some things like that..." This may or may not be an exaggeration, but it certainly paints an unappetizing picture.
Working with Irvine on the show is CZ Lopez, the former Senior Enlisted to the Chairman of Joint Chiefs, and Mike Sarraille, a retired Navy SEAL who worked extensively in Special Operations. The show promises to be intense, and it sounds like both Irvine and the viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the memories and experiences of WWII veterans. Irvine predicts the show will be acquired by Fox.