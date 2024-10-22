Robert Irvine's New Show Takes Him To Normandy With WWII Vets - Exclusive

There's a lot in the pipeline for celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who revealed in an exclusive interview with Mashed that he has four shows currently in the works. We caught up with Irvine at the NYC Wine & Food Festival and got the exciting details about one of these upcoming projects. "Not only food shows, but also [one with] the Special Operations community. It's moving very fast, right now," Irvine told us. "I took 168 World War II Veterans back to Normandy. So there's a lot going on in that space." Not entirely related to food, Irvine's new show aligns with his military background. He joined the British Royal Navy at 15 years old and founded the Robert Irvine Foundation to support veterans' mental and physical health.

When we last spoke with Irvine in March of 2024, he revealed details about another new show centered on his entrepreneurial side and saving businesses. Acquired by CBS and Paramount, it was being filmed in the U.S. Although Irvine didn't disclose the titles of either of the shows, he gave us a wealth of details regarding the WWII project, which is exciting news for his dedicated fans since Food Network canceled Restaurant: Impossible after 22 seasons.