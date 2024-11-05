10 Sam's Club Foods That Don't Taste Like They Used To

If you've ever had the urge to start a fight among parents as you're waiting to pick the kids up from literally any after-school activity, we'd suggest asking opinions on the Costco vs. Sam's Club debate. Watch the sparks fly! Still, no matter which side of the argument you're on, there are some down sides to your favorite warehouse store. Take Costco: Some of Costco's best sales aren't available in-store, which is frustrating. Then, there are some seriously annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club, particularly when it comes to product changes.

Is there anything worse than finding out your go-to favorites just aren't the same as they used to be? There are plenty of consequences to the inevitable and unforgiving forward march of time, and one of those is change: Procedures change, ingredients change, and suddenly, one-time favorites aren't so great.

We wanted to know what customers had to say about old favorites that have gone downhill, and what products they just didn't recommend buying anymore. There were some cases where customers didn't hold back, either, taking to social media to share their experiences, and in some cases, they took their complaints right to Sam's Club. Here's what they had to say.