Fast Food Onions Are Being Removed From Menus Over The E Coli Outbreak
The recent spate of E. coli infections impacting McDonald's customers has expanded to include other fast-food establishments. Some Taco Bell, Burger King, KFC, and Pizza Hut restaurants have stopped using fresh onions on their menu items due to concerns about the potentially deadly bacteria. The initial outbreak appears to be linked to Quarter Pounders sold at McDonald's, and it's believed that the onions used to top the burger are the most likely cause of illness. The outbreak has affected people throughout 10 states, potentially ranking it among the biggest recalls in McDonald's history. So far, 49 people have fallen ill, and one person has died. Consequently, McDonald's has temporarily ceased selling the popular burger in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
The onions implicated in the E. coli outbreak came from Taylor Farms, specifically its Colorado processing facility. While the company stated that tests of its onions returned negative results for E. coli, Taylor Farms opted to recall yellow onions. It's not clear how many fast-food establishments have been impacted by the removal of onions, but Burger King requested that all locations that received onions from Taylor Farms discard them (which amounted to approximately 5% of the chain's restaurants).
What consumers should know about this E. coli outbreak
E. coli is one of the culprits behind some cringe-inducing U.S. foodborne epidemics that have occurred recently (the others being salmonella and listeria), and the bacteria has the potential to cause significant illness. Many strains of E. coli are associated with gastrointestinal effects, including stomach cramping, diarrhea, and decreased appetite. These symptoms can occur in as little as three days, but may take longer to manifest, depending on the strain of the bacteria. Many people recover from the infection in about a week without the need for medical intervention. However, vulnerable individuals (including babies and children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems) may experience more serious effects and complications.
In the past, E coli. has been a factor in the fast-food chains with the worst food poisoning outbreaks (which also includes Wendy's, Taco Bell, and Chipotle). As of now, there's no telling how widespread this latest outbreak will be, or if more fast-food establishments will be impacted.