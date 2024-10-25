Fast Food Onions Are Being Removed From Menus Over The E Coli Outbreak

The recent spate of E. coli infections impacting McDonald's customers has expanded to include other fast-food establishments. Some Taco Bell, Burger King, KFC, and Pizza Hut restaurants have stopped using fresh onions on their menu items due to concerns about the potentially deadly bacteria. The initial outbreak appears to be linked to Quarter Pounders sold at McDonald's, and it's believed that the onions used to top the burger are the most likely cause of illness. The outbreak has affected people throughout 10 states, potentially ranking it among the biggest recalls in McDonald's history. So far, 49 people have fallen ill, and one person has died. Consequently, McDonald's has temporarily ceased selling the popular burger in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The onions implicated in the E. coli outbreak came from Taylor Farms, specifically its Colorado processing facility. While the company stated that tests of its onions returned negative results for E. coli, Taylor Farms opted to recall yellow onions. It's not clear how many fast-food establishments have been impacted by the removal of onions, but Burger King requested that all locations that received onions from Taylor Farms discard them (which amounted to approximately 5% of the chain's restaurants).