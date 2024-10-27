Tomato Sandwiches Go Best With A Dessert That's Just As Fresh And Sweet
A tomato sandwich is a humble dish that highlights sweet, savory, and tangy flavors all at once. Slices of juicy, sun-ripened tomatoes nestled between soft bread and seasoned with salt and pepper is a celebration of simplicity at its finest. And what's a meal without dessert? According to Chef Michelle Wallace, a mixed berry galette beautifully complements an easy tomato sandwich's texture and taste to keep things light and invigorating.
Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston and a contestant on "Top Chef" Season 21, is a passionate advocate for reveling in produce at its peak. "Tomatoes are best enjoyed in season, during the summer months. I feel that a dessert made with summer fresh berries would be a perfect dessert pairing to the tomato sandwich," she shared with Mashed. A galette made with a buttery, flaky pastry and filled with a vibrant medley of raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries provides a burst of sweetness in every bite.
Though both are considered close cousins of pie, galettes and tarts differ in their structure and presentation: a tart features a structured crust baked in a pan, resulting in smooth, uniform edges, while a galette is freeform with a folded-over crust that wraps around the filling. Tarts often have a delicate, refined look, whereas galettes embrace a more casual, homey charm.
Polish off a tomato sandwich with a berry galette
For an extra elegant treat, Chef Michelle Wallace suggests topping each slice of berry-infused galette with a dollop of whipped vanilla-basil mascarpone. The naturally sweet, decadently creamy, spreadable Italian cheese — an essential element of tiramisu — offers just the right hint of fragrance from the vanilla and an herbal lift from the basil. These ingredients effortlessly bridge the gap between the main course and dessert, even in the slightest ways. For instance, the flecks of basil echo the earthy notes of the tomato and supplemental veggies, and the warm, rustic galette crust rounds off the hearty, chewy sandwich bread.
Whether you're dining al fresco or enjoying a cozy lunch at home, a classic tomato sandwich and mixed berry galette duo brings out the best of summer's bounty. Plus, there are so many delightful ways to upgrade a tomato sandwich, including experimenting with different types of bread (like challah, sourdough, and focaccia), sprinkling on a pinch of furikake or flavored salt, slathering on hummus or labneh, or layering slabs of mozzarella and basil leaves or pesto among the tomatoes for a Caprese-inspired fare.