Tomato Sandwiches Go Best With A Dessert That's Just As Fresh And Sweet

A tomato sandwich is a humble dish that highlights sweet, savory, and tangy flavors all at once. Slices of juicy, sun-ripened tomatoes nestled between soft bread and seasoned with salt and pepper is a celebration of simplicity at its finest. And what's a meal without dessert? According to Chef Michelle Wallace, a mixed berry galette beautifully complements an easy tomato sandwich's texture and taste to keep things light and invigorating.

Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston and a contestant on "Top Chef" Season 21, is a passionate advocate for reveling in produce at its peak. "Tomatoes are best enjoyed in season, during the summer months. I feel that a dessert made with summer fresh berries would be a perfect dessert pairing to the tomato sandwich," she shared with Mashed. A galette made with a buttery, flaky pastry and filled with a vibrant medley of raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries provides a burst of sweetness in every bite.

Though both are considered close cousins of pie, galettes and tarts differ in their structure and presentation: a tart features a structured crust baked in a pan, resulting in smooth, uniform edges, while a galette is freeform with a folded-over crust that wraps around the filling. Tarts often have a delicate, refined look, whereas galettes embrace a more casual, homey charm.