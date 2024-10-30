Starbucks Decks The Halls With Festive Drinkware And A New Stanley Tumbler
Starbucks' holiday menu and product releases are just as anticipated as the holidays themselves, and this year's selection of goodies is no exception. On November 7, the coffee chain will debut its iconic holiday menu at locations all over the nation, complete with a wide variety of festive drinkware perfectly suited to the season. Fans of Starbucks can snag gemstone-encrusted cold cups, candy-colored mugs, color-changing hot cup sets, and a Berry Pink Glitter Stanley Tumbler, which is bound to be the star of the drinkware line. If you've ever wondered why Stanley tumblers are so coveted, their popularity has much to do with their appearance on social media platforms like TikTok, as well as the fact that many of these reusable cups' designs are typically available in limited amounts, which means they sell out fast.
In addition to drinkware, Starbucks will also offer new holiday-themed gift card designs, as well as pre-packaged coffees and creamers in flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Caramel Macchiato (which will be available at grocery retailers across the country). As for the in-store menu, Starbucks customers will need to exhibit a bit of patience, as all will be revealed on November 7.
What to expect from Starbucks' holiday drinkware lineup
Awarded best splurge on our list of the best insulated tumblers to buy in 2022, Stanley Tumblers usually come with a hefty (but worth it) price tag. Starbucks' Berry Pink Glitter Stanley Tumbler will retail for $54.95 when it hits stores on November 7, and the tumbler can hold up to 40 ounces of your preferred beverage. Getting your hands on one of these cups will be no easy feat, though, as past Stanley tumbler releases have seen quantities completely diminished in a matter of hours. The good news is that you'll have plenty of other drinkware options on November 7 should you fail to acquire the new Stanley tumbler.
If you're looking for something a little more affordable, the Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup is just $3.95 and ideal for transporting hot beverages of every description. Starbucks will also offer an adorable six-pack set of Color Changing Pearl Hot Cups for $19.95. Just add a hot beverage and watch new colors miraculously emerge within the eye-catching designs on each cup. As for frosty beverages, Starbucks will feature three attractive cold cup designs in stores: Sparkling Gemstone ($24.95), Crimson Red Studded ($29.95), and Navy Gemstone ($22.95). Of course, these products are just the tip of the iceberg. With such a wide selection, Starbucks' latest holiday drinkware line is bound to be a major hit this year.