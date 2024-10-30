Starbucks Decks The Halls With Festive Drinkware And A New Stanley Tumbler

Starbucks' holiday menu and product releases are just as anticipated as the holidays themselves, and this year's selection of goodies is no exception. On November 7, the coffee chain will debut its iconic holiday menu at locations all over the nation, complete with a wide variety of festive drinkware perfectly suited to the season. Fans of Starbucks can snag gemstone-encrusted cold cups, candy-colored mugs, color-changing hot cup sets, and a Berry Pink Glitter Stanley Tumbler, which is bound to be the star of the drinkware line. If you've ever wondered why Stanley tumblers are so coveted, their popularity has much to do with their appearance on social media platforms like TikTok, as well as the fact that many of these reusable cups' designs are typically available in limited amounts, which means they sell out fast.

In addition to drinkware, Starbucks will also offer new holiday-themed gift card designs, as well as pre-packaged coffees and creamers in flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Caramel Macchiato (which will be available at grocery retailers across the country). As for the in-store menu, Starbucks customers will need to exhibit a bit of patience, as all will be revealed on November 7.