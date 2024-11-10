Here's How To Serve Bellinis Like A Total Pro

You don't need to head out to the bar or a fancy brunch spot to enjoy a professional-quality Bellini. This cousin to the more famous mimosa is beloved for its simplicity, flavor, and bubbly, refreshing nature. While it includes just two primary ingredients — peach purée and Prosecco — there are a few things you can do to turn an everyday cocktail into an extraordinary one appropriate for the Bellini's artist-inspired name (the colorful works of Giovani Bellini, an artist from the 1400s, were brought to mind when the beverage's creator saw its warm hues).

Creating a classic peach Bellini starts with picking the right glassware, according to Beautiful Booze founder Natalie Migliarini, who's known for being an author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, and social media maven. She says a traditional Champagne flute works fine, "but for elegance, try a Champagne wine glass." Migliarini also recommends chilling the glass beforehand to help keep the cocktail cold.

The other small but vital step is assembling your ingredients in the proper order. "Always pour the peach purée first, then slowly add Prosecco. This allows for a natural mix without disturbing the bubbles," says Migliarini. This simple consideration can make the difference between a delightfully effervescent drink and an unpleasantly flat or separated one.