Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Who Has The Better Rolls?

If there's one thing you can depend on Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse to do right, it's bringing free bread to the table. Sure, there are better menu items up for grabs as far as quality and enjoyability goes, but knowing you'll be getting a basket of rolls or a loaf of something soft and crusty to whet your appetite can recover even the most egregious entrée mistakes. After all, you can make a main dish at home that may be as good as these two dining dynamos, but your bread game isn't likely to be up to snuff. You're better off leaving such culinary sorcery to the pros.

Between these two meat-and-potatoes eateries, which presents the better version of table bread? Rather than live with the mystery, I journeyed to Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse locations in my area — a convenient trip since they're only a few miles apart. I gathered samples of rolls from each so I could nail down the specifics first hand. Tasting two types of fresh-baked bread is never a bad day's work. Determining which of the two is superior? Well ... that takes a little more thought, so read on to discover what our taste test revealed.