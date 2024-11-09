The Powerhouse Ingredient You Should Add To Thanksgiving Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a beloved staple of any holiday feast. Their comforting quality is the ultimate foil for rich sauces and roasted meats. Brandon Collins, corporate executive chef and mustard sommelier with Maille (a Unilever-owned brand founded in the mid-18th century) shares his insights on how mustard can enhance some of the best mashed potato recipes.

The beauty of this iconic condiment lies in its versatility. Each variety of mustard brings a unique seasoning, from sweet to spicy; color, from vivid yellow to deep brown; and character, from silky to rugged. This broad spectrum empowers home cooks to experiment with their own signature mashed potatoes. "If you want a sweeter mashed potato dish, a honey mustard or a Düsseldorf mustard is your go-to," Collins says. "For a spicier take, Dijon or Coleman's will do the trick."

Mustard is not only a flavor booster; it's also a texture enhancer. Adding mustard to mashed potatoes "enhances the creaminess on the palate," Collins says, creating a layer of complexity that lifts the Thanksgiving VIP from humble to haute. Moreover, a squirt of mustard allows you to reduce the amount of butter or cream, resulting in a lighter taste without sacrificing that coveted fluffy consistency. "Mustard can help add body to the potatoes," he explains. The small seeds in whole-grain mustard offer a delightfully rustic edge that contrasts with the potatoes' pillowy softness.