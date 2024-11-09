The Powerhouse Ingredient You Should Add To Thanksgiving Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a beloved staple of any holiday feast. Their comforting quality is the ultimate foil for rich sauces and roasted meats. Brandon Collins, corporate executive chef and mustard sommelier with Maille (a Unilever-owned brand founded in the mid-18th century) shares his insights on how mustard can enhance some of the best mashed potato recipes.
The beauty of this iconic condiment lies in its versatility. Each variety of mustard brings a unique seasoning, from sweet to spicy; color, from vivid yellow to deep brown; and character, from silky to rugged. This broad spectrum empowers home cooks to experiment with their own signature mashed potatoes. "If you want a sweeter mashed potato dish, a honey mustard or a Düsseldorf mustard is your go-to," Collins says. "For a spicier take, Dijon or Coleman's will do the trick."
Mustard is not only a flavor booster; it's also a texture enhancer. Adding mustard to mashed potatoes "enhances the creaminess on the palate," Collins says, creating a layer of complexity that lifts the Thanksgiving VIP from humble to haute. Moreover, a squirt of mustard allows you to reduce the amount of butter or cream, resulting in a lighter taste without sacrificing that coveted fluffy consistency. "Mustard can help add body to the potatoes," he explains. The small seeds in whole-grain mustard offer a delightfully rustic edge that contrasts with the potatoes' pillowy softness.
Mustard style matters
Not all mustards are equally good additions to your holiday dish, though. Chef Brandon Collins mainly recommends the classic Dijon variety for mashed potatoes, as its pleasantly pungent profile and neutral color align well with an elevated dinner table.
Given that brown mustard seeds are an important component of that condiment, you may assume Dijon is interchangeable with brown mustard. However, there are key differences between them. Brown mustard is generally coarser, since it's made from partially whole grains and boasts a spicy kick, whereas Dijon is smoother and mellow. Yellow mustard, on the other hand, is more suitable for a casual barbecue setting. "Yellow mustard reminds me of a great potato salad in flavor and is not really what I am looking for in my mashed potato side for Thanksgiving," Collins shares.
Herbs are often the unsung heroes of mashed potatoes. Chef Collins strongly believes herbs make mustardy mashed potatoes shine — especially his favorite, tarragon. With its mild anise notes, tarragon adds a fresh yet subtle dimension to mustard, blending seamlessly with the creaminess of the potatoes. Chef Collins also advocates for chervil, chives, and rosemary, which bring an aromatic quality that delicately augments the mustard's depth. These fine herbs are commonly used in French cooking and bring a refined flair to plenty of fare — namely, of course, mashed potatoes. Sprinkling in herbs is just one of the many tricks to upgrade your mashed potatoes from ordinary to extraordinary, alongside folding in cheese, sour cream, roasted garlic, mayonnaise, or olive oil.
Kick things up a notch
When integrating mustard into mashed potatoes, timing is of the essence. Chef Brandon Collins advises adding the mustard while the potatoes are still hot. "After you've dried your potatoes and let the moisture evaporate, mash them and add the mustard, cream, and butter," he explains. This strategy ensures an even distribution, letting the mustard meld with the other elements for a well-rounded spoonful.
If you're feeling adventurous, chef Collins encourages supplementing the tangy mustard with unexpected ingredients. A splash of vinegar, for instance, adds a brightness that cuts through the starchy potatoes. "Even a little vanilla can bring a surprising twist to mashed potatoes," he suggests. A tiny amount of vanilla extract imparts an earthy sweetness without overpowering the savory features. Though unconventional, these accents encourage creative exploration that can elevate the potatoes from a supporting player to the star of the meal.
When working with bold flavors, achieving the proper balance is critical. Otherwise, your potatoes may end up tasting too stifling or bitter. In that case, chef Collins recommends starting with one or two teaspoons of mustard per pound of potatoes and adjusting as needed. These expert insights on mustard-infused mashed potatoes open up a world of culinary innovation, proving that the simplest side dishes can be reinvented with a few thoughtful tweaks. And, thankfully, there are lots of delicious mustardy recipes to add some zing to fall, such as deviled eggs, ham and cheese sliders, and air fryer popcorn chicken.