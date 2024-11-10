14 Pizza Sauces Beyond Tomato You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

If pesto is among the pizza toppings you haven't tried, you need to change that. Like, now. Its rich herbiness is delicious on pizza. It makes an excellent sauce to replace tomato. However, it has a strong flavor, so you either need to make pesto the star of the show or use other robust ingredients to counterbalance it.

Pesto pizza is great with a creamy, mild cheese like mozzarella or ricotta. Or better yet, use both. This gives you some balance to the punchy flavor of pesto, which already has Parmesan or pecorino in it. Using another strong cheese can be too much. Fresh cherry tomatoes make a great topping, bringing a pop or fresh brightness that offsets the bold flavor.

You can find ready-made pesto at practically any grocery store. However, it's also easy to make yourself — and even more delicious when you do. Classic pesto contains basil, pine nuts, Italian hard cheese, and plenty of quality extra-virgin olive oil, but there are many alternatives. You can make wild garlic pesto, arugula pesto, red pesto with sun dried tomatoes, and so many more options. Instead of pine nuts, you can use any other nut of your choice. You can even make it vegan by removing the cheese. It's a versatile choice to use as a pizza sauce.