Don't be fooled by the ease of toasted tomato sandwich recipes. This humble yet delicious meal packs a lot of satisfaction. While perfectly tasty on its own, there are lots of ways to upgrade a classic tomato sandwich, including replacing conventional ingredients with pumpernickel bread and heirloom tomatoes. Mashed spoke with Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for more insight into which ingredients can take tomato sandwiches to another level.

The chef offered some unlikely but compelling suggestions in our exclusive chat. "Two unexpected ingredients that will add some interesting flavor to your tomato sandwich are Kewpie mayo and furikake," Wallace says. Kewpie, a Japanese brand of mayonnaise originating in 1925, is much loved for its luscious consistency, made possible by the egg yolks in the recipe. This brand is also notable for its use of MSG and its lack of sugar. Furikake is a seasoning blend that consists of flakes of dried seaweed, dried fish, sesame seeds, soy sauce, and sugar and has an appealing savory flavor. As stated by chef Wallace, "Together [these ingredients] will make your tomato sandwich sing in a new way!"