11 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Soup

Warming, comforting, and nutritious, soup is practically a perfect meal. Even so, eating leftovers can get boring, and you might not fancy another night of the same old dinner. That's why you might be interested in some of these ways to use leftover soup. There will also be times when you don't have enough left over to feed everyone in your household, but you can make a more substantial meal by repurposing it into something new.

Before you get started, you should know how long it takes for most soups to go bad. Assuming you've stored it correctly (refrigerating it within two hours of cooking and setting the fridge temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit), it should last for around five days. That said, some soups, such as those containing seafood, go off more quickly. Using your senses is usually a good indicator. If it looks or smells bad, it's best to err on the side of caution and get rid of it.

Once you know it's good to use, there are all kinds of ways to repurpose it. Turn it into sauces or gravies, put it in pies and casseroles — all these and more. Some of these ideas are based on recipes that use canned soup, but homemade is even better. Having a range of delicious ways to use leftover soup not only adds more flavor to dishes but reduces food waste. So, you can eat something tasty and feel good about your frugal, sustainable ways. It's a total win-win.