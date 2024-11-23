Thanksgiving-Themed Hot Chocolate Bombs Recipe
Hot chocolate bombs are undeniably fun. Not only do they produce a rich, delectable mug of hot chocolate, but they turn the act of making that hot chocolate into an exciting surprise. There is a sense of anticipation when you drop the chocolate orb into a steaming hot mug of milk, watching it slowly rotate and start to dissolve, finally springing open and releasing the mini marshmallows to float to the surface. They're tons of fun for kids and adults alike.
In this recipe we give our hot chocolate bombs an autumnal twist not only with the seasonal decoration, but also with a little kick of pumpkin spice mixed into the hot chocolate mix. When the air outside takes on a chill and a mug of hot chocolate starts to sound like a real treat, you'll be happy to have these hot chocolate bombs waiting. They make the perfect pick-me-up after a long Thanksgiving meal.
But these hot chocolate bombs are more than just a fun way to whip up a mug of warming cocoa on a cool night, they also make an excellent gift. Whether you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner at home or headed to another's house for the holiday meal, you won't regret making a batch of these to share with your loved ones.
Gather the hot chocolate bomb ingredients
For this recipe you will need semisweet chocolate chips, hot chocolate mix, pumpkin spice mix, and mini marshmallows. Once you have these ingredients together, you are ready to begin.
Step 1: Start the double boiler
Start a double boiler over medium-high heat and add ⅔ of the chocolate.
Step 2: Temper the chocolate
Temper the chocolate by bringing it to around 120 F. Remove from heat and stir in the remaining chocolate. Continue stirring regularly as it cools to around 90 F.
Step 3: Add the chocolate to molds
Set out your silicone mold and spoon around 1 tablespoon of chocolate into each cup. Spread the chocolate evenly in the cup using a silicone brush.
Step 4: Allow it to cool
Allow to cool for around 30 minutes at room temperature, until properly set.
Step 5: Spice up the hot chocolate
While the chocolate is setting, stir the pumpkin spice mix into the hot chocolate mix.
Step 6: Fill the bombs
Once set, add two tablespoons of the hot chocolate mix into half of the chocolate cups. Top with 5 or 6 mini marshmallows each.
Step 7: Unmold the tops
Carefully remove the remaining, empty chocolate cups from the mold and set on a plate.
Step 8: Fill a piping bag
Fill a piping bag or zip-top plastic bag with a small hole cut in the corner, with the remaining chocolate. Warm on the double boiler to working temperature (90 F) first, if necessary.
Step 9: Complete the orbs
Pipe a thin line of chocolate around the edge of the chocolate cup still in the mold and carefully press the other half on top, completing the orb.
Step 10: Decorate the bombs
Drizzle the remaining chocolate over the top of the orbs and decorate with sprinkles, if desired. Allow to cool and set at room temperature for 30 minutes. Then carefully remove from the mold.
Step 11: Serve with plenty of milk
To serve, bring 8-12 ounces of your preferred milk to high heat in a large mug and drop a hot chocolate bomb in. The hotter the milk, the more dramatic the bomb will be. Once it has melted into the milk, stir vigorously to mix well.
- 1 pound semisweet chocolate chips
- ¾ cup hot chocolate mix
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice mix
- 30 mini marshmallows
- Autumn-themed sprinkles, for decoration
- Start a double boiler over medium-high heat and add ⅔ of the chocolate.
- Temper the chocolate by bringing it to around 120 F. Remove from heat and stir in the remaining chocolate. Continue stirring regularly as it cools to around 90 F.
- Set out your silicone mold and spoon around 1 tablespoon of chocolate into each cup. Spread the chocolate evenly in the cup using a silicone brush.
- Allow to cool for around 30 minutes at room temperature, until properly set.
- While the chocolate is setting, stir the pumpkin spice mix into the hot chocolate mix.
- Once set, add two tablespoons of the hot chocolate mix into half of the chocolate cups. Top with 5 or 6 mini marshmallows each.
- Carefully remove the remaining, empty chocolate cups from the mold and set on a plate.
- Fill a piping bag or zip-top plastic bag with a small hole cut in the corner, with the remaining chocolate. Warm on the double boiler to working temperature (90 F) first, if necessary.
- Pipe a thin line of chocolate around the edge of the chocolate cup still in the mold and carefully press the other half on top, completing the orb.
- Drizzle the remaining chocolate over the top of the orbs and decorate with sprinkles, if desired. Allow to cool and set at room temperature for 30 minutes. Then carefully remove from the mold.
- To serve, bring 8-12 ounces of your preferred milk to high heat in a large mug and drop a hot chocolate bomb in. The hotter the milk, the more dramatic the bomb will be. Once it has melted into the milk, stir vigorously to mix well.
How do you temper chocolate?
If you have ever seen chocolate that appears a bit dusty, with a whitish, powdery look to it (as in the picture above), that chocolate has lost its temper. Don't worry, it is still perfectly safe to eat, and can even be returned to a smooth, shiny look. All it takes to temper chocolate is careful application of a little heat.
The powdery look of untempered chocolate comes from separation of the cocoa butter as a result of changes in temperature. The solution to getting your chocolate back looking its best is simply to bring it once again to the correct temperature to melt all of that cocoa butter.
In this recipe we use semi-sweet chocolate, which is a type of dark chocolate. For dark chocolate, the correct tempering temperature is right around 120 F. White and milk chocolate have higher quantities of cocoa butter and lower quantities of cocoa, so those only need to be heated to 105 F to achieve the same results. After being heated to the correct tempering temperature, the chocolate should be stirred and cooled to a working temperature of 90 F. While it might seem a bit finicky, there aren't too many mistakes to avoid when tempering chocolate. Some folks have even perfected tempering chocolate in the microwave.
How can I customize these hot chocolate bombs?
In this recipe we opted for a Thanksgiving theme, and decorated the hot chocolate bombs with autumnal colors and added a hint of pumpkin spice into the cocoa itself. But this recipe can be easily adapted for all sorts of occasions. For the Christmas holiday, you could forego the pumpkin spice and opt instead for minty hot chocolate bombs by swapping out some or all of the chocolate in the shells for mint chocolate chips. Just be sure to alter your tempering methods, as required temperatures are different for dark, milk, and white chocolates. Peppermint-flavored marshmallows will also add a touch of seasonal flair and another layer of mint to the hot chocolate bombs.
Mexican hot chocolate is another favorite, well-suited to any time of year, but particularly well-suited to Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday in early November centered around honoring the dead. Mexican hot chocolate is often flavored with cinnamon and a touch of ground chile, so you can mix these into the hot cocoa mix. And don't skimp on the sprinkles, bright colors are a mainstay of Dia de los Muertos decorations. There are many ways to spice up hot chocolate, so however you choose to decorate and flavor these hot chocolate bombs, whether for a particular holiday or simply to enjoy throughout the colder months of the year, they are sure to be a hit.