12 Popular Microwave Rice Brands, Ranked

Somehow rice, one of the most abundant grains on the planet, is also the trickiest thing in the kitchen to cook properly. A few minutes too little and you're crunching on what feels like softened splinters; a few minutes too much and you have a scorched mess that's also a gluey clump. Rice steamers, kitchen timers, measurement tricks from the ancestors — all of it works sometimes, but does any rice cooking technique work all the time?

Enter the quick-cooking solution called microwave rice! These cleverly engineered pouches and cups provide the makings of foolproof rice, as long as you have a microwave oven and a minute or two to spare. Since every brand seems to have its own take on what microwave rice should be, I picked up a dozen of these 21st-century cooking solutions to see what they deliver. With a range of flavor possibilities for microwave rice, I stuck as close to the simple white rice as possible to keep things fair and square. You may be thinking that's a lot of rice to sample ... and you would be correct. Luckily, I'm a rice fan with a dozen different ways to make it the foundation for flavorful dining. Though there may be a hierarchy regarding taste, texture, and easy prep possibilities, not a grain has gone to waste.