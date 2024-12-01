Smashed Chicken Gyro Tacos Recipe
Taco night usually involves something a little spicy and packed with Mexican-inspired flavor. Perhaps ground beef, black beans, and a smoky salsa are your go-to additions. Today, recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us a Greek-inspired twist on this beloved dish — smashed chicken gyro tacos. These mouth-watering creations feature all of the bright, herby flavors of a classic chicken gyro in handy taco form. You'll use a selection of fresh, tasty and nutritious ingredients to whip them up, resulting in a dish that's perfect for a fun weeknight dinner or as part of a Mediterranean spread.
For the gyro element of these tacos, you'll create a seasoned ground chicken mixture with plenty of savory, aromatic flavor. The chicken is pressed into tortillas and pan-seared until it's beautifully browned, and those crispy edges offer the most amazing contrast to the soft warmth of the flour tortillas.
These tacos wouldn't be complete without their array of vibrant toppings. Cool, creamy tzatziki sauce is generously spooned over the crispy chicken base for a refreshing tang. Then, diced cucumber, juicy tomato, sliced red onion, and a sprinkle of chopped parsley give each taco a crunch and a pop of color. If you're looking for a fresh twist on your usual taco recipe, give this flavorful smashed gyro version a try.
What ingredients will I need for these smashed chicken gyro tacos?
To make the flavorful gyro meat mixture, you'll need ground chicken, red onion, minced garlic, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Once this is mixed up, you'll spread it onto some flour tortillas and fry these in a little olive oil. Then, for the toppings, there's tzatziki sauce (store-bought or homemade versions can both work), diced cucumber, diced tomato, sliced red onion, chopped parsley.
Step 1: Add the chicken gyro ingredients to a bowl
Add the ground chicken, minced red onion, garlic, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and black pepper to a large mixing bowl.
Step 2: Mix
Mix well with your hands to combine.
Step 3: Add the chicken to the tortillas
Spoon the ground chicken mixture onto each tortilla, spreading it into a smooth, flat, even layer.
Step 4: Heat oil in a pan
Add the olive oil to a large frying pan over a medium heat.
Step 5: Fry the chicken tacos
Add a tortilla to the pan, chicken-side down, and cook for 4–5 minutes, until browned.
Step 6: Flip and continue frying
Flip the tortilla over and cook on the other side for another 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Use two pans to speed things up, if desired.
Step 7: Add tzatziki
Spoon the tzatziki onto each tortilla.
Step 8: Add the remaining toppings, and serve
Scatter over the diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, and chopped parsley to serve.
- For the tacos
- 1 pound ground chicken
- ½ red onion, minced
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 8 flour tortillas
- For the toppings
- ½ cup tzatziki sauce
- ¾ cup diced cucumber
- ¾ cup diced tomato
- ½ red onion, sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
What other toppings can I add to these gyro tacos?
Enhancing these smashed chicken gyro tacos with additional toppings is a great way to customize them, and there are plenty of delicious options to suit your individual taste preferences. If you'd like to add a cheesy element to the dish, trying sprinkling over some crumbled feta cheese. This will add a wonderful salty, creamy kick that ties everything together perfectly. Or, for a sweet and tangy twist, swap the raw red onion for pickled red onions, which will bring even more freshness to the tacos.
If you're an olive fan, Greek Kalamata olives will also pair brilliantly with the other ingredients in the tacos. A drizzle of hot sauce is perfect for adding a spicy kick to contrast that cool tzatziki. For extra crunch, scatter some shredded iceberg lettuce or cabbage onto each taco. To make everything feel richer and creamier, a layer of hummus or baba ganoush spread onto the cooked smashed chicken are excellent choices.
Can I swap the ground chicken out for another meat or a vegetarian alternative in these smashed tacos?
These tacos are incredibly versatile, and the toppings aren't the only element you can switch up. Feel free to use a different protein source for the base of the gyro mixture. To maintain that meaty texture while introducing a new flavor to these tacos, try using ground turkey or beef in place of the chicken. Turkey is a leaner option, while beef will bring a richer, heartier taste to the tacos. Or, for an authentic gyro experience, ground lamb is another fantastic choice. It offers a distinct flavor that'll pair just as wonderfully with the herbs and spices in this recipe. You can season all of these alternatives in the same way — with garlic, lemon juice, and oregano — to maintain that delicious, Mediterranean flavor.
If you're looking for a vegetarian option, there are many plant-based ground meat substitutes available that mimic the texture and flavor of traditional meat. These can be seasoned and prepared just as the chicken would. For a more wholesome vegetarian swap, another fantastic option is mashed chickpeas or black beans. Combine these with the other aromatics and seasonings in a frying pan. Cook until they're just beginning to crisp up, mashing with a spatula as you go to create a texture that can be spooned and spread onto the tortillas. This option is fiber-rich and protein-packed, and it keeps the meal light and satisfying.