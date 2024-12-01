Smashed Chicken Gyro Tacos Recipe

Taco night usually involves something a little spicy and packed with Mexican-inspired flavor. Perhaps ground beef, black beans, and a smoky salsa are your go-to additions. Today, recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us a Greek-inspired twist on this beloved dish — smashed chicken gyro tacos. These mouth-watering creations feature all of the bright, herby flavors of a classic chicken gyro in handy taco form. You'll use a selection of fresh, tasty and nutritious ingredients to whip them up, resulting in a dish that's perfect for a fun weeknight dinner or as part of a Mediterranean spread.

For the gyro element of these tacos, you'll create a seasoned ground chicken mixture with plenty of savory, aromatic flavor. The chicken is pressed into tortillas and pan-seared until it's beautifully browned, and those crispy edges offer the most amazing contrast to the soft warmth of the flour tortillas.

These tacos wouldn't be complete without their array of vibrant toppings. Cool, creamy tzatziki sauce is generously spooned over the crispy chicken base for a refreshing tang. Then, diced cucumber, juicy tomato, sliced red onion, and a sprinkle of chopped parsley give each taco a crunch and a pop of color. If you're looking for a fresh twist on your usual taco recipe, give this flavorful smashed gyro version a try.