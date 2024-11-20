Review: Kraft's Everything Bagel Mac And Cheese Proves More Is More

Kraft Mac and Cheese is a staple childhood meal for many of us. Even now, as an adult who appreciates homemade macaroni and cheese, I cannot resist the allure of the signature blue box when it's calling my name. So when I heard that Kraft Mac and Cheese was coming out with an Everything Bagel flavor, I knew I had to try it.

At first I was skeptical. I love everything bagel, but the idea of throwing seasoning into random foods threw me off. But what is the classic bagel and cream cheese, if not a combination of cheese and carbs, just like mac and cheese? So maybe it could work.

Kraft sent me a box for the purposes of reviewing. To me boxed mac and cheese is its own classification of food, not to be compared to other types of pasta. As such, I judged this mac and cheese against the original flavors and other flavors of boxed mac and cheese out there.