McDonald's Vs Wendy's Beef: Is There Any Difference?
McDonald's and Wendy's are two heavyweights in the fast-food ring, and each chain has built a loyal fan base. We're all familiar with iconic burgers like McDonald's famous Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, and Wendy's serves up fan favorites like the Dave's Single, Baconator, and others. At first glance, both restaurants seem to have similar offerings of affordable, quickly-made, 100% beef patties. However, there are some key differences in each company's approach to beef.
The primary factor that sets the two apart is the fresh vs. frozen debate. Almost all McDonald's burgers are flash frozen, which the restaurant says is to help retain flavor. On the other hand, Wendy's prides itself on its "fresh, never frozen" beef.
While this might seem like a major game-changer (obviously, fresh beef is better, right?), there's more to the burger differences that's worth exploring. From visual appearance to taste to customer experience, McDonald's and Wendy's beef patties each have things going for them.
McDonald's beef is consistent and familiar
Most of McDonald's beef patties stay frozen for about two to three weeks before they're cooked on the day they're served. McDonald's burgers are also prepared ahead of time to make service faster. There's one exception — McDonald's Quarter Pounder is the only burger cooked to order from fresh, not frozen, beef.
However, recent improvements through the McDonald's "Best Burger" initiative ensure all its patties are kept hotter so burgers are warm once they're handed over. The "Best Burger" initiative also rolled out some other changes to the burger prep process, including adding onions at the start of cooking to infuse flavor into the patties while cooking. The patties are also seasoned with salt and pepper.
McDonald's burgers are a feat of efficiency, designed to deliver the same experience at any location. This is one reason the chain is so beloved — consistency. There's something nostalgic and comforting about a Mickey D's burger meal paired with those famous french fries that's always familiar.
Wendy's burgers are fresh and beefy
On top of its fresh, never-frozen beef policy, Wendy's boasts that all of its food is made to order. Wendy's isn't super transparent about the specific steps for prepping its burgers, but the nutritional facts do confirm that the patty is made with salt (no pepper). Since the patty is made with fresh beef, many say it's softer and has a better mouthfeel and beefier flavor than competitors (which Wendy's shades for serving "frozen pucks").
Another obvious difference between Wendy's and McDonald's burgers is the shape. Wendy's serves up a signature square patty, which the company argues makes its burgers more visually appealing since they stick out of the bun.
If you're debating between Dave's Single vs. the Big Mac, it seems obvious that the fresh beef patty offered by Wendy's is a winner. Still, fresh beef comes with its own challenges — fresh patties are more likely to be unevenly cooked (remember when an undercooked Wendy's burger had Reddit on fire?). This means your experience could vary each time you visit a Wendy's.