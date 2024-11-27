December Aldi Finds To Make A Cheese-Lover's Dreams Come True
If you've ever experienced an insatiable craving for cheese, rest assured that there's a scientific reason for your condition. Digestion of casein, a protein found in dairy products, creates casomorphins, which play on chemical receptors in the brain. This process facilitates the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure. Fulfilling your cheese cravings will be easier than ever come December, as that's when Aldi is releasing a new round of cheese-centric Aldi Finds in its stores.
Along with different varieties of cheese, Aldi's December Finds will also include sweet and savory items that feature cheese as a key ingredient. From a cheesecake sampler and baking brie to cheese-stuffed ravioli and booze-infused cheddar, shoppers can find something for every occasion and palate preference. A word of warning, however: Aldi Finds go fast due to the limited quantities. And once an item is gone, there's no guarantee that it will make its way back to the store. Fortunately, we've compiled a complete list of cheesy December Finds and their release dates to help you get your fix before supplies run out.
Emporium Selection Festive Cheese Truckle Assortment
Fans of cheddar cheese can rejoice on December 4, as that's when Aldi will release its Emporium Selection Festive Cheese Truckle Assortment. These cheddar cheeses are great for snacking, or they can be incorporated into the best recipes to make with cheddar, such as quiche, broccoli casserole, and twice-baked potatoes. The cheddar can be yours for $4.29 each and assorted varieties include mature, caramelized onion, whiskey, and cracked black pepper.
Priano Beer Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli gets even more decadent on December 18. For just $3.99, Aldi shoppers can snag a bag of Priano Beer Cheese Ravioli, which features premium pasta stuffed to the gills with beer flavored cheeses. This frozen ravioli is the ideal selection for busy weeknight dinners, as it offers a nice combination of quality and convenience, which is a staple of Aldi products.
Emporium Selection Baking Brie
A true delight for cheese lovers, Aldi's baking brie will be available in honey pecan and cranberry flavors. Each package, which shoppers can purchase starting December 11, retails for $7.49 and comes with its own reusable baking dish. When serving the dish during the holidays, avoid a classic baked brie mistake by cutting a flap into the top of the rind and scooping from there (rather than the sides) to stop the cheese from getting cold quickly.
Specially Selected Alcohol Cheddars Assorted Varieties
Aldi's Specially Selected Alcohol Cheddars Assorted Varieties pairs your favorite adult beverages with cheddar cheese for a boldly flavored addition to holiday cheese boards. Varieties include craft beer, espresso martini, and purple moon, which features petite sirah wine. Each 6-ounce package will cost $4.49, and this alcohol-infused cheese will be available at Aldi on December 18.
Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray
Serving your guests delicious appetizers has never been easier than with the Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray. Each 22-ounce tray features everything you need for a sumptuous appetizer, including cherry peppers, feta cubes, castelvetrano olives (a versatile green olive that Giada De Laurentiis swears by), and lemon feta antipasti, all for just $9.99. Aldi will debut this tapas tray on December 11, so mark your calendar.
Emporium Selection Holiday Goat Cheese Assortment
Thanks to its soft texture, goat cheese is the perfect accompaniment to crackers, crostini, and sliced veggies. Aldi's Emporium Selection Holiday Goat Cheese Assortment, which hits store shelves on December 18, is ideal for holiday spreads thanks to its festive flavors. This goat cheese retails for $2.49 for each 4-ounce log and comes in gingerbread and sweet cranberry stuffing varieties.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Loaded Potato Pizza
The holiday season can be hectic, which will leave you craving convenience some nights. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Loaded Potato Pizza is hearty and convenient, as this frozen pizza features bacon and roasted potatoes. Each pizza retails for $4.99 and will be available at Aldi on December 18. If you're new to this brand, check out our guide to everything you've ever wanted to know about Mama Cozzi's pizza.
Belmont Cheesecake Sampler
The Belmont Cheesecake Sampler features four types of delectable cheesecake in one convenient package. Each pack, which will be priced at $12.99, includes one slice each of raspberry swirl, New York style, amaretto, and chocolate marble. While you can enjoy this decadent treat on your own, Aldi's cheesecake sampler also makes for the perfect quick dessert for guests: simply thaw and serve. You can pick up a package starting December 4.
Specially Selected Stuffed Gnocchi or Truffle Alfredo Fusilli
Decadent pasta dishes are always a welcome sight at the dinner table, but you may lack the time and energy to whip something up on your own, especially during the holiday season. Aldi comes to the rescue once again with its Specially Selected Stuffed Gnocchi or Truffle Alfredo Fusilli. The pasta varieties will make their grand debut at the store beginning December 11 and each 24-ounce bag will cost only $7.49.
Emporium Selection Traditional or Beer Cheese Fondue Assortment
Fondue makes for a great appetizer at holiday parties, and Aldi will soon offer a convenient option to make your party planning easier. On December 18, shoppers can snag the Emporium Selection Traditional or Beer Cheese Fondue Assortment for just $5.49 per 9-ounce package. Beer cheese, which originated in Kentucky, is a nice spin on the traditional recipe, especially when paired with pretzel dippers.