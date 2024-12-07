Guy Fieri's Best Flavortown BBQ Sauce Might Make You Give Up Sweet Baby Ray's
If you're a fan of Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauces, there may be a new king of Flavortown. Guy Fieri (a dedicated pro and philanthropist who's not as obnoxious as people think by many accounts) is best known for his over-the-top personality and perfectly pointy hair. However, he's also made quite a name for himself in the culinary world. In addition to his many television hosting gigs, Fieri also has a line of sauces bearing his bombastic Flavortown brand. We ranked four of Fieri's Flavortown BBQ sauces according to texture, taste, and visual appeal and found one to be a clear winner and a threat to Sweet Baby Ray's throne.
Our reviewer declared Flavortown Smokin' Hickory BBQ Sauce as the top choice among the selections sampled, which included honey, mop sauce, and Carolina varieties. "Smokin' Hickory lives in the same neighborhood as Sweet Baby Ray's, but this sauce has its own personality," explains our reviewer. What sets Fieri's sauce apart is its intense smokiness, which "gives it a more authentic barbecue taste." Hickory smoke is known for infusing bold flavors into food and has a pleasant sweetness that is complemented beautifully by bacony notes.
There can only be one king of Flavortown
In a Mashed survey of the best barbecue sauce brand, Sweet Baby Ray's was chosen as the top sauce by 48% of the 605 people who responded. While Flavortown Smokin' Hickory BBQ Sauce doesn't necessarily have the same name recognition, our reviewer found it to be the perfect blend of "sweet ... smoky, and thick," which are all descriptors you want to see associated with barbecue sauce brands. Although both brands feature similar ingredients, Guy Fieri's sauce is notable for including Worcestershire sauce, which gives it a savory kick. As the name implies, some find Sweet Baby Ray's a touch too sweet (as illustrated on Reddit, where a commenter described the sauce as "All sweet with no other flavor.")
According to our reviewer, Fieri's "Smokin' Hickory is made to do it all," which makes it a versatile addition to your barbecue sauce line-up. Such a multipurpose sauce can be used to glaze or marinade meats, as a dipper for finger foods, and as a topping for an added burst of flavor. For instance, you can drizzle Fieri's hickory sauce over fully loaded fries featuring toppings like black beans, pork, and cheese to create a powerhouse appetizer. Smokin' Hickory sauce can also be incorporated into a multitude of recipes, including slow cooker baked beans, beef pot pie, and chicken tostadas.