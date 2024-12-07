Guy Fieri's Best Flavortown BBQ Sauce Might Make You Give Up Sweet Baby Ray's

If you're a fan of Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauces, there may be a new king of Flavortown. Guy Fieri (a dedicated pro and philanthropist who's not as obnoxious as people think by many accounts) is best known for his over-the-top personality and perfectly pointy hair. However, he's also made quite a name for himself in the culinary world. In addition to his many television hosting gigs, Fieri also has a line of sauces bearing his bombastic Flavortown brand. We ranked four of Fieri's Flavortown BBQ sauces according to texture, taste, and visual appeal and found one to be a clear winner and a threat to Sweet Baby Ray's throne.

Our reviewer declared Flavortown Smokin' Hickory BBQ Sauce as the top choice among the selections sampled, which included honey, mop sauce, and Carolina varieties. "Smokin' Hickory lives in the same neighborhood as Sweet Baby Ray's, but this sauce has its own personality," explains our reviewer. What sets Fieri's sauce apart is its intense smokiness, which "gives it a more authentic barbecue taste." Hickory smoke is known for infusing bold flavors into food and has a pleasant sweetness that is complemented beautifully by bacony notes.