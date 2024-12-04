Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

Miniature Meatball Alla Vodka Sub Bites Recipe

meatball sub bites on plate A.J. Forget/Mashed
By A.J. Forget

An intriguing new take on the meatball sub with a touch of class, these miniature meatball alla vodka sub bites are a snack just as well suited to a cocktail party as they are a game day get together. In lieu of the traditional marinara sauce, the meatballs in these slider-sized sandwiches come drenched in a spicy, creamy alla vodka sauce whose vibrant orange color makes them just as eye-catching as they are delicious. While each of these tiny sandwiches is only a few bites, with a sauce this delicious, you're likely to find yourself going back for seconds and thirds.

Traditional beef and pork meatballs make up the bulk of the sandwich, each flavored with Italian herbs, onion powder, and garlic powder. These flavor-packed meatballs are simmered in a creamy scratch-made vodka sauce that features the traditional shallots and Parmesan and gets a little kick of heat from red pepper flakes. Each saucy meatball is perfectly nestled on a tiny bun and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a bit of fresh basil. The flavors are rich and delicate, offering an exciting alternative to a beloved classic.

Gather the meatball sub bite ingredients

meatball sub bite ingredients A.J. Forget/Mashed

This recipe is divided into a few parts. For the meatballs, you will need ground beef, ground pork, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, Italian herb mix, and olive oil. For the vodka sauce, you will need shallot, garlic, crushed red pepper, double-concentrated tomato paste, vodka, cream, Parmesan cheese, and salt. For serving, you will need slider buns, Parmesan cheese, and basil. Once you have brought all of those ingredients together, you are ready to start cooking.

Step 1: Start the meatballs

pouring spices into mixing bowl A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the beef, pork, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and Italian herb mix to a large mixing bowl and mix well.

Step 2: Form the meatballs

plate of uncooked meatballs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Form the meatball mixture into 18 evenly-sized balls.

Step 3: Heat your pot

adding oil to pot A.J. Forget/Mashed

Bring a large, heavy-bottomed pot to medium-high heat and add the olive oil.

Step 4: Sear the meatballs

pot of cooking meatballs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Sear the meatball for 3-4 minutes on each side, until nicely browned.

Step 5: Remove to a plate

plate of meatballs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Once seared, remove the meatballs to a plate.

Step 6: Cook the aromatics

garlic and shallot cooking A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the shallot and garlic to the pot and cook for 2 minutes, until just beginning to brown.

Step 7: Add the tomato paste

frying tomato paste with alliums A.J. Forget/Mashed

Stir in the crushed red pepper and tomato paste and cook for another 2 minutes, until the tomato paste begins to darken.

Step 8: Deglaze the pot

scraping pot bottom with wooden spoon A.J. Forget/Mashed

Deglaze the pot with the vodka, being sure to scrape any stuck bits from the bottom.

Step 9: Finish the sauce

meatballs in pot of vodka sauce A.J. Forget/Mashed

Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir in the cream, Parmesan cheese, and salt. Return the meatballs to the pot.

Step 10: Simmer the meatballs

pot of meatballs in vodka sauce A.J. Forget/Mashed

Submerge the meatballs in sauce, cover the pot, and simmer for 8 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove from heat.

Step 11: Plate and serve

sprinkling Parmesan cheese on meatballs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Serve each meatball on a slider bun with plenty of sauce, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and finely chopped basil.

Miniature Meatball Alla Vodka Sub Bites Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
The meatballs in these slider-sized subs come drenched in a spicy creamy vodka sauce whose vibrant color makes them just as eye-catching as they are delicious.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
30
minutes
Servings
18
Sliders
meatball sub bites on plate
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the meatballs
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 8 ounces ground pork
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • ¾ cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Italian herb mix
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • For the vodka sauce
  • ½ cup finely diced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ¼ cup double-concentrated tomato paste
  • ¼ cup vodka
  • 1 ¼ cups cream
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • For serving
  • 18 slider buns
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup finely chopped basil
Directions
  1. Add the beef, pork, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and Italian herb mix to a large mixing bowl and mix well.
  2. Form the meatball mixture into 18 evenly-sized balls.
  3. Bring a large, heavy-bottomed pot to medium-high heat and add the olive oil.
  4. Sear the meatball for 3-4 minutes on each side, until nicely browned.
  5. Once seared, remove the meatballs to a plate.
  6. Add the shallot and garlic to the pot and cook for 2 minutes, until just beginning to brown.
  7. Stir in the crushed red pepper and tomato paste and cook for another 2 minutes, until the tomato paste begins to darken.
  8. Deglaze the pot with the vodka, being sure to scrape any stuck bits from the bottom.
  9. Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir in the cream, Parmesan cheese, and salt. Return the meatballs to the pot.
  10. Submerge the meatballs in sauce, cover the pot, and simmer for 8 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove from heat.
  11. Serve each meatball on a slider bun with plenty of sauce, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and finely chopped basil.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 352
Total Fat 18.7 g
Saturated Fat 8.5 g
Trans Fat 0.5 g
Cholesterol 60.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 27.9 g
Dietary Fiber 1.4 g
Total Sugars 4.8 g
Sodium 409.2 mg
Protein 15.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

Do I really need the vodka in vodka sauce?

hand holding meatball sub bite A.J. Forget/Mashed

Despite being named after the liquor, the amount of alcohol present in a vodka sauce is quite small. Most recipes, like this one, only call for a couple of ounces of the stuff. Beyond that, vodka is perhaps the mildest-tasting liquor out there. With so little of an almost flavorless liquor going into the sauce, many have been left wondering whether it really does anything at all.

Interestingly, that small dose of vodka does have some profound effects on the sauce. For starters, the alcohol in the vodka helps to volatilize the flavor compounds in the sauce, increasing your perception of the other ingredients. Additionally, that little splash of booze helps to emulsify the sauce, keeping it creamy and smooth.

It may be hard to imagine, but just a few ounces of a neutral-tasting spirit has a pretty big impact. While the quantity of alcohol in your vodka sauce is far too little to have an intoxicating effect, it does help to fill your kitchen with the intoxicating aromas of simmering shallots, garlic, and tomato.

How can I customize these meatball sub bites?

pot of meatballs in vodka sauce A.J. Forget/Mashed

The bite-sized meatball sandwiches in this recipe come slathered in vodka sauce and garnished with just the right amount of grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. But sandwiches, perhaps more than any other food, are asking to be personalized. So, how can you make these meatball alla vodka sub bites your own?

For starters, one easy way to switch up these meatball sub bites would be to change the meatballs. In this recipe, we went with a traditional beef and pork meatball, but if you want to lighten things up, you could instead opt for turkey meatballs, and lentil "meatballs" would also be delicious.

Another great way to add your own flair to these sandwiches would be to mix up the toppings. You could take it in the direction of a typical meatball sub and melt a layer of mozzarella cheese over the meatballs. Or you could add vegetables like sauteed onions and peppers, olives, or banana peppers. You could even set up a topping bar, where your guests can personalize their own sandwiches with whatever they please.

Recommended