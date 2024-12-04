Miniature Meatball Alla Vodka Sub Bites Recipe

An intriguing new take on the meatball sub with a touch of class, these miniature meatball alla vodka sub bites are a snack just as well suited to a cocktail party as they are a game day get together. In lieu of the traditional marinara sauce, the meatballs in these slider-sized sandwiches come drenched in a spicy, creamy alla vodka sauce whose vibrant orange color makes them just as eye-catching as they are delicious. While each of these tiny sandwiches is only a few bites, with a sauce this delicious, you're likely to find yourself going back for seconds and thirds.

Traditional beef and pork meatballs make up the bulk of the sandwich, each flavored with Italian herbs, onion powder, and garlic powder. These flavor-packed meatballs are simmered in a creamy scratch-made vodka sauce that features the traditional shallots and Parmesan and gets a little kick of heat from red pepper flakes. Each saucy meatball is perfectly nestled on a tiny bun and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a bit of fresh basil. The flavors are rich and delicate, offering an exciting alternative to a beloved classic.