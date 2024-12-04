Miniature Meatball Alla Vodka Sub Bites Recipe
An intriguing new take on the meatball sub with a touch of class, these miniature meatball alla vodka sub bites are a snack just as well suited to a cocktail party as they are a game day get together. In lieu of the traditional marinara sauce, the meatballs in these slider-sized sandwiches come drenched in a spicy, creamy alla vodka sauce whose vibrant orange color makes them just as eye-catching as they are delicious. While each of these tiny sandwiches is only a few bites, with a sauce this delicious, you're likely to find yourself going back for seconds and thirds.
Traditional beef and pork meatballs make up the bulk of the sandwich, each flavored with Italian herbs, onion powder, and garlic powder. These flavor-packed meatballs are simmered in a creamy scratch-made vodka sauce that features the traditional shallots and Parmesan and gets a little kick of heat from red pepper flakes. Each saucy meatball is perfectly nestled on a tiny bun and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a bit of fresh basil. The flavors are rich and delicate, offering an exciting alternative to a beloved classic.
Gather the meatball sub bite ingredients
This recipe is divided into a few parts. For the meatballs, you will need ground beef, ground pork, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, Italian herb mix, and olive oil. For the vodka sauce, you will need shallot, garlic, crushed red pepper, double-concentrated tomato paste, vodka, cream, Parmesan cheese, and salt. For serving, you will need slider buns, Parmesan cheese, and basil. Once you have brought all of those ingredients together, you are ready to start cooking.
Step 1: Start the meatballs
Add the beef, pork, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and Italian herb mix to a large mixing bowl and mix well.
Step 2: Form the meatballs
Form the meatball mixture into 18 evenly-sized balls.
Step 3: Heat your pot
Bring a large, heavy-bottomed pot to medium-high heat and add the olive oil.
Step 4: Sear the meatballs
Sear the meatball for 3-4 minutes on each side, until nicely browned.
Step 5: Remove to a plate
Once seared, remove the meatballs to a plate.
Step 6: Cook the aromatics
Add the shallot and garlic to the pot and cook for 2 minutes, until just beginning to brown.
Step 7: Add the tomato paste
Stir in the crushed red pepper and tomato paste and cook for another 2 minutes, until the tomato paste begins to darken.
Step 8: Deglaze the pot
Deglaze the pot with the vodka, being sure to scrape any stuck bits from the bottom.
Step 9: Finish the sauce
Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir in the cream, Parmesan cheese, and salt. Return the meatballs to the pot.
Step 10: Simmer the meatballs
Submerge the meatballs in sauce, cover the pot, and simmer for 8 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove from heat.
Step 11: Plate and serve
Serve each meatball on a slider bun with plenty of sauce, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and finely chopped basil.
- For the meatballs
- 1 pound ground beef
- 8 ounces ground pork
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¾ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Italian herb mix
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- For the vodka sauce
- ½ cup finely diced shallot
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ¼ cup double-concentrated tomato paste
- ¼ cup vodka
- 1 ¼ cups cream
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- For serving
- 18 slider buns
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup finely chopped basil
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|352
|Total Fat
|18.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|60.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|4.8 g
|Sodium
|409.2 mg
|Protein
|15.5 g
Do I really need the vodka in vodka sauce?
Despite being named after the liquor, the amount of alcohol present in a vodka sauce is quite small. Most recipes, like this one, only call for a couple of ounces of the stuff. Beyond that, vodka is perhaps the mildest-tasting liquor out there. With so little of an almost flavorless liquor going into the sauce, many have been left wondering whether it really does anything at all.
Interestingly, that small dose of vodka does have some profound effects on the sauce. For starters, the alcohol in the vodka helps to volatilize the flavor compounds in the sauce, increasing your perception of the other ingredients. Additionally, that little splash of booze helps to emulsify the sauce, keeping it creamy and smooth.
It may be hard to imagine, but just a few ounces of a neutral-tasting spirit has a pretty big impact. While the quantity of alcohol in your vodka sauce is far too little to have an intoxicating effect, it does help to fill your kitchen with the intoxicating aromas of simmering shallots, garlic, and tomato.
How can I customize these meatball sub bites?
The bite-sized meatball sandwiches in this recipe come slathered in vodka sauce and garnished with just the right amount of grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. But sandwiches, perhaps more than any other food, are asking to be personalized. So, how can you make these meatball alla vodka sub bites your own?
For starters, one easy way to switch up these meatball sub bites would be to change the meatballs. In this recipe, we went with a traditional beef and pork meatball, but if you want to lighten things up, you could instead opt for turkey meatballs, and lentil "meatballs" would also be delicious.
Another great way to add your own flair to these sandwiches would be to mix up the toppings. You could take it in the direction of a typical meatball sub and melt a layer of mozzarella cheese over the meatballs. Or you could add vegetables like sauteed onions and peppers, olives, or banana peppers. You could even set up a topping bar, where your guests can personalize their own sandwiches with whatever they please.