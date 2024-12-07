Cajun Chicken Alfredo Sandwich Recipe
A classic chicken sandwich is always a fantastic meal choice, but if you're looking to spice things up a little and pack some bolder flavors into this beloved dish, we've got just the recipe for you. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this Cajun chicken Alfredo sandwich has the perfect balance of spice and creaminess. It's made with succulent seared chicken breast, topped with a velvety Alfredo cheese sauce, all nestled inside a pillowy-soft brioche bun.
For this recipe, you'll whip up a mixture of smoky spices like paprika and cayenne pepper, plus fragrant herbs such as thyme and oregano, to create a homemade Cajun rub. This will coat the fresh chicken breasts, which are then seared to create a beautifully flavorful crust before they're baked to juicy perfection. The Alfredo sauce, which features cream and Parmesan cheese, provides a wonderfully creamy, savory accompaniment to the spiced chicken.
The result is a hearty and satisfying sandwich, that can serve as a versatile lunch or dinner option. It's super easy to customize with additional toppings or sauces, and feels impressive enough to serve to guests, too.
Gather the ingredients for Cajun chicken Alfredo sandwiches
To fill the brioche buns, you'll need two chicken breasts. These are coated in a mixture of paprika, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Then, grab some olive oil to sear the chicken. For the Alfredo sauce, there's butter, heavy cream, Italian seasoning, and Parmesan cheese. You can also add some fresh lettuce leaves to the buns if desired.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Pat chicken dry
Pat the chicken breasts dry with paper towels.
Step 3: Mix the spices
In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, the oregano, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
Step 4: Season the chicken
Rub the spice mixture onto both sides of the chicken breasts.
Step 5: Add oil to pan
Add the olive oil to a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Sear chicken breasts
Place the chicken breasts in the pan and fry for about 2 minutes on each side, until nicely browned.
Step 7: Bake chicken breasts
Transfer the chicken breasts to an oven-safe dish and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 8: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 9: Add other sauce ingredients
Stir in the heavy cream, Italian seasoning, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and ¼ teaspoon garlic powder. Bring to a boil.
Step 10: Add the Parmesan
Stir in the Parmesan cheese and reduce the heat to low. Continue to simmer until the sauce has thickened.
Step 11: Prepare brioche buns
Place the bottom halves of the brioche buns onto two plates. Add some lettuce if desired.
Step 12: Add the chicken
Place a chicken breast onto each bun.
Step 13: Add the sauce
Spoon over the sauce.
Step 14: Close the sandwiches
Top with the other bun halves and serve.
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon + ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 brioche buns, halved
- Lettuce
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Pat the chicken breasts dry with paper towels.
- In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, the oregano, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
- Rub the spice mixture onto both sides of the chicken breasts.
- Add the olive oil to a frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Place the chicken breasts in the pan and fry for about 2 minutes on each side, until nicely browned.
- Transfer the chicken breasts to an oven-safe dish and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 F.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir in the heavy cream, Italian seasoning, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and ¼ teaspoon garlic powder. Bring to a boil.
- Stir in the Parmesan cheese and reduce the heat to low. Continue to simmer until the sauce has thickened.
- Place the bottom halves of the brioche buns onto two plates. Add some lettuce if desired.
- Place a chicken breast onto each bun.
- Spoon over the sauce.
- Top with the other bun halves and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|849
|Total Fat
|47.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|293.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|5.2 g
|Sodium
|959.5 mg
|Protein
|74.5 g
What other toppings could I add to this chicken sandwich?
This Cajun chicken Alfredo sandwich is already packed with amazing flavor and texture, but there's always room to customize it to your taste, so feel free to get creative with extra toppings and sauces if desired. A great place to start is with some fresh greens, such as iceberg lettuce for added crunch, or a handful of arugula for a peppery twist. You could also add some slices of fresh tomato and tangy red onion, for the ultimate burger-style trio. If you'd prefer your veggies in a heartier form, try caramelizing some onions or sauteing bell peppers, before spooning them on top of the chicken. This will bring a touch of natural sweetness and additional texture to the burger.
If smoky and savory is more your thing, try topping the sauce-covered chicken breasts with a few strips of crispy bacon. This should complement both the Cajun seasoning and the creamy Alfredo sauce beautifully. And of course, extra cheese is always a good idea. Finish the sandwich off with a few slices of cheddar, mozzarella, or even a tangy blue cheese for an even more rich and indulgent feel.
What sides would pair well with this Cajun chicken Alfredo sandwich?
While delicious enjoyed as it is, this Cajun chicken Alfredo sandwich would also pair brilliantly with a range of side dishes. The classic choice has to be fries, which offer that moreish golden crunch that fits oh-so perfectly with a juicy burger. You could even sprinkle a little Cajun seasoning over them to tie those amazing spicy flavors together. Sweet potato fries would work great here, too. Or, to amp up the indulgence, serve your sandwich with a mini portion of creamy mac and cheese, or a crispy slice of buttery garlic bread.
For a lighter option, a crisp, green salad makes a great choice too. Try a Caesar salad with crunchy croutons and Parmesan, or a mixed green salad with diced tomatoes, cucumber, and a tangy dressing. Another excellent pairing would be a dollop of creamy coleslaw. This is perfect for adding a cool contrast to the spices in the sandwich, as well as some hearty crunch to your plate. Alternatively, roasted veggies such as carrots, broccoli, or cauliflower, perhaps tossed in a little olive oil and spices, makes for a heartier, but just as nutritious side.