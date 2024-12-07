Cajun Chicken Alfredo Sandwich Recipe

A classic chicken sandwich is always a fantastic meal choice, but if you're looking to spice things up a little and pack some bolder flavors into this beloved dish, we've got just the recipe for you. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this Cajun chicken Alfredo sandwich has the perfect balance of spice and creaminess. It's made with succulent seared chicken breast, topped with a velvety Alfredo cheese sauce, all nestled inside a pillowy-soft brioche bun.

For this recipe, you'll whip up a mixture of smoky spices like paprika and cayenne pepper, plus fragrant herbs such as thyme and oregano, to create a homemade Cajun rub. This will coat the fresh chicken breasts, which are then seared to create a beautifully flavorful crust before they're baked to juicy perfection. The Alfredo sauce, which features cream and Parmesan cheese, provides a wonderfully creamy, savory accompaniment to the spiced chicken.

The result is a hearty and satisfying sandwich, that can serve as a versatile lunch or dinner option. It's super easy to customize with additional toppings or sauces, and feels impressive enough to serve to guests, too.