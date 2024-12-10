Grilled Cheese Sandwich Vs Mozzarella In Carrozza: Is There A Difference?

The grilled cheese sandwich is an American delicacy. So much so, that the level at which we make our grilled cheese has become a point of pride. You've probably heard everyone you've ever broached the subject with declare they make the best grilled cheese sandwich. And yet, few American grilled cheese connoisseurs are familiar with the Italians' amped-up iteration: mozzarella in carrozza.

While everyone's ultimate grilled cheese sandwich recipe is a little different, at its most basic, the sammie consists of your favorite type of cheese (or blend of cheeses) between two slices of bread — often generously buttered. The simple concoction is grilled in a pan over low heat until the bread has turned to golden brown perfection and the cheese is ooey gooey. (Please don't let us catch you making your grilled cheese in the toaster!) Mozzarella in carrozza, however, is like the love child of grilled cheese and a mozzarella stick, as the cheese sandwich is dipped in egg wash and dredged breadcrumbs before being pan-fried.