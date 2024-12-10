Grilled Cheese Sandwich Vs Mozzarella In Carrozza: Is There A Difference?
The grilled cheese sandwich is an American delicacy. So much so, that the level at which we make our grilled cheese has become a point of pride. You've probably heard everyone you've ever broached the subject with declare they make the best grilled cheese sandwich. And yet, few American grilled cheese connoisseurs are familiar with the Italians' amped-up iteration: mozzarella in carrozza.
While everyone's ultimate grilled cheese sandwich recipe is a little different, at its most basic, the sammie consists of your favorite type of cheese (or blend of cheeses) between two slices of bread — often generously buttered. The simple concoction is grilled in a pan over low heat until the bread has turned to golden brown perfection and the cheese is ooey gooey. (Please don't let us catch you making your grilled cheese in the toaster!) Mozzarella in carrozza, however, is like the love child of grilled cheese and a mozzarella stick, as the cheese sandwich is dipped in egg wash and dredged breadcrumbs before being pan-fried.
Grilled cheese is an American classic with many variations
If you're a purist, a grilled cheese may need nothing more than a couple of slices of white bread, American cheese, and butter. This is most similar to the OG oped-faced grilled cheese folks were chowing down on in the 1920s after the (very cool) invention of sliced bread. Due to its unmatched affordability, it was a staple food for many through the Great Depression and for soldiers during World War II.
In the years since then, the grilled cheese sandwich has developed a lot more range. With loads of different add-ons available — imagine fig jam, bacon, pickled onions, and sliced heirloom tomato — as well as endless options in the way of bread and cheese, the once lowly grilled cheese is considered gourmet under some circumstances. That's because those who appreciate a gorgeously executed grilled cheese know that creating one is something of an art form. The secret to the sandwich's crunch lies in the low and slow cooking method. That's why Diana Manalang, chef and owner of New York City's Little Chef Little Cafe, told Mashed that a high heat setting on the stove is the biggest enemy of those trying to make the perfect grilled cheese.
Mozzerella in carrozza is best served with marinara instead of tomato soup
An Italian classic — beloved from North to South — mozzarella in carrozza starts in much the same way as an American grilled cheese: with two slices of white bread. When it comes to cheese, mozzarella is king — fresh or shredded work equally well. Italians are known to be vehement traditionalists when it comes to their cuisine, so don't get caught, but if you're feeling adventurous, you might try adding a smear of ricotta as that's one of those combinations chefs swear by for the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.
Once your cheese is artfully sandwiched, things start getting a little more intricate. Rather than going right to the pan, the ensemble is dipped in a beaten egg wash and rolled in crunchy Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, much the same way you might bread a chicken cutlet or a mozzarella stick. To make things even more Italian, the sandwich is often accompanied by a side of marinara sauce for dipping. While the crispy crust is something of a delicacy when it comes to grilled cheese, the crust is decidedly removed for this sandwich. The name, which translates to "mozzarella in carriage" has several known origin stories. One suggests "carriage" describes the reign-like ropes of cheese that appear when the sandwich is pulled apart, suggesting respect for the cheese pull scans across cultures!