The Fast Food Item Kelly Ripa Always Passes Off To Her Husband

On an episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, discussed Burger King Thailand's viral extra-cheesy menu item, "The Real Cheese Burger," a bun stacked with just 20 slices of cheese — no meat or anything else. During the segment, Ripa said, "I see nothing wrong with that whatsoever," about the extreme cheeseburger, revealing she has a quirky habit at fast-food places.

Ripa explained that whenever she visits a fast food burger joint, she removes the meat patty and passes it off to her husband. "I eat the cheese, the stuff, and the bun because that, to me, is why I'm there," Ripa said. "I'm there for the stuff." Seems like a win-win for the couple, as Ripa gets all her favorite "stuff," and Consuelos gets an automatic upgrade to a double.

Ripa's choice to de-meat her burger isn't all that surprising, considering she's been open in the past about her mostly vegetarian diet. While she's not a strict vegetarian and does occasionally chow down on meat, her nutritionist has shared with several media outlets that she tends to eat mostly veggies, greens, nuts, and plant-based proteins in her daily diet. On the occasion that she does eat an animal protein, like salmon, it needs to be high-quality and only a small part of the meal.