Gooey S'mores Pizookie Recipe
The s'more, a campfire classic, takes on a new life in this recipe in the form of a pizookie, as it is stretched out to a size that the whole family can enjoy together (and then some). Graham cracker cookies studded with chocolate chips and topped with milk chocolate and toasted marshmallows, this pizookie brings all the classic s'mores flavors to the table in a form made for sharing.
For the uninitiated, a pizookie is a pizza-sized cookie which is the signature dessert of the BJ's Brewhouse chain of restaurants. Typically served hot and gooey and topped with ice cream, these decadent desserts come in all sorts of flavors. But you don't need to get in the car and head over to BJ's to enjoy a hot pizookie straight from the oven, this recipe from developer A.J. Forget brings that dessert home.
This recipe begins with a skillet graham cracker cookie. In order to impart that classic s'mores flavor, the cookie is made using plenty of graham cracker crumbs in the dough. Chocolate chips are mixed into the cookie to ensure that there is chocolate in every bite, but the s'mores experience wouldn't be complete without melted chocolate and toasted marshmallows. To create that effect, once the cookie is half-baked, milk chocolate and mini marshmallows are scattered over the top before it is returned to the oven to melt and toast to perfection. The result is a shareable dessert with flavors that will remind you of warm nights spent around the fire.
Gather the s'mores pizookie ingredients
For this recipe you will need butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, egg, vanilla extract, flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, baking powder, chocolate chips, milk chocolate bars, and mini marshmallows. Once you have brought those ingredients together, you are ready to start baking.
Step 1: Start the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Cream the butter
Add the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and salt to a mixing bowl and cream with a hand mixer for 3 to 5 minutes, until smooth and well-combined.
Step 3: Add wet ingredients
Add the vanilla and egg to the bowl and incorporate well.
Step 4: Finish the cookie dough
Next, add the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, and baking powder, and form into a dough.
Step 5: Add chocolate chips
Mix the chocolate chips evenly throughout the dough.
Step 6: Spread the dough
Spread the cookie dough evenly in a 12-inch cast iron skillet.
Step 7: Bake
Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.
Step 8: Add chocolate and marshmallows
Remove from the oven and scatter the mini marshmallows and chocolate bar pieces around the outside of the cookie. Bake for another 8 minutes, until the marshmallows are browned and the pizookie is cooked through.
Step 9: Allow to cool
Allow the pizookie to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Step 10: Time to enjoy
Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Gooey S'mores Pizookie Recipe
A skillet cookie and campfire s'mores join come together in this gooey s'mores pizookie recipe, which features plenty of rich, chocolatey goodness.
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 1 egg
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ cup chocolate chips
- 2 (1.5-ounce) milk chocolate bars, broken into pieces
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
Optional Ingredients
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Add the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and salt to a mixing bowl and cream with a hand mixer for 3 to 5 minutes, until smooth and well-combined.
- Add the vanilla and egg to the bowl and incorporate well.
- Next, add the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, and baking powder, and form into a dough.
- Mix the chocolate chips evenly throughout the dough.
- Spread the cookie dough evenly in a 12-inch cast iron skillet.
- Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and scatter the mini marshmallows and chocolate bar pieces around the outside of the cookie. Bake for another 8 minutes, until the marshmallows are browned and the pizookie is cooked through.
- Allow the pizookie to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
- Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|344
|Total Fat
|16.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|44.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|32.0 g
|Sodium
|176.7 mg
|Protein
|3.6 g
How should I serve this s'mores pizookie?
Traditionally, pizookies are served fresh out of the oven, still warm and gooey, with a scoop or two of ice cream set right in the middle. There is no arguing with the pairing of a warm, soft cookie and a scoop of ice cream. But there's more than one way to serve a pizookie.
If you do choose to serve the pizookie with ice cream, you're better off letting folks grab a slice on a side plate. At BJ's Brewhouse, the ice cream is served right on top, but those pizookies are meant for one or two people. The pizookie in this recipe is 10 servings, making serving ice cream right on top a bit impractical. It'll be a melted mess by the time the last slice comes out of the skillet. Better to add the ice cream to each slice individually. We suggest vanilla ice cream in the recipe, but rocky road ice cream, with its marshmallows and chocolate, would also be a great addition.
If ice cream isn't your thing, that's fine too, there are other ways to serve this dessert. Being both a large cookie and a s'more, you have lots of options—and it doesn't need to be anything fancy. You can serve this pizookie just as it is, warm, gooey, and delicious. A glass of milk makes a perfect accompaniment to a slice of pizookie. However you serve this dessert, it is sure to be a hit.
How long can I keep leftover pizookie slices?
With a cookie the size of a pizza, there are pretty good odds you'll end up with a leftover slice or two, even when you're talking about an ooey gooey pizookie covered in melted chocolate and toasted marshmallows. So, what is the best way to store those leftovers, and how long will they last?
When it comes to baked goods like cookies, the question is more about preserving flavor and texture than it is about spoilage. If you seal your leftover pizookie slices in an airtight container, you can leave them on the counter for up to five days before they begin to turn stale. After that window, they are still perfectly safe to eat and do not need to be thrown out, but you may want to look for alternative ways to use those stale cookies.
If 5 days just doesn't seem like enough time to store your leftover pizookie slices (it is a lot of cookie, after all), there may be a solution. While it is a bit unusual, storing your leftover baked goods alongside silica gel pouches can help control moisture levels, extending the window until your cookies begin to turn.