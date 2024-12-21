Gooey S'mores Pizookie Recipe

The s'more, a campfire classic, takes on a new life in this recipe in the form of a pizookie, as it is stretched out to a size that the whole family can enjoy together (and then some). Graham cracker cookies studded with chocolate chips and topped with milk chocolate and toasted marshmallows, this pizookie brings all the classic s'mores flavors to the table in a form made for sharing.

For the uninitiated, a pizookie is a pizza-sized cookie which is the signature dessert of the BJ's Brewhouse chain of restaurants. Typically served hot and gooey and topped with ice cream, these decadent desserts come in all sorts of flavors. But you don't need to get in the car and head over to BJ's to enjoy a hot pizookie straight from the oven, this recipe from developer A.J. Forget brings that dessert home.

This recipe begins with a skillet graham cracker cookie. In order to impart that classic s'mores flavor, the cookie is made using plenty of graham cracker crumbs in the dough. Chocolate chips are mixed into the cookie to ensure that there is chocolate in every bite, but the s'mores experience wouldn't be complete without melted chocolate and toasted marshmallows. To create that effect, once the cookie is half-baked, milk chocolate and mini marshmallows are scattered over the top before it is returned to the oven to melt and toast to perfection. The result is a shareable dessert with flavors that will remind you of warm nights spent around the fire.

