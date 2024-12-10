Changes Are Coming To These Popular Steakhouse Chains In 2025
Grilling steaks at home is a fun pastime to be sure, but sometimes you just want to indulge in the sights, smells, and flavors of your favorite steakhouse. No longer just a place for special occasions, steakhouses when they want to enjoy quality cuts of beef in a warm and cozy atmosphere. These days, steakhouses offer a variety of experiences — from the laid-back retro attitude of Sizzler to the high-end yet homey experience offered by The Capital Grille. Unlike other chain restaurants, steakhouses are often able to stay afloat even during lean economic times thanks to the distinctive experience they offer.
However, that doesn't mean that all popular chains will enjoy ongoing success. While some restaurants are eyeing expansion and growth in the coming year, others may be struggling financially and seeking solutions for mounting money problems. We've compiled a list of the anticipated changes at your favorite steakhouses in 2025, which illustrates that the restaurant industry is ever evolving.
Morton's expands its international presence even further
An iconic name among steakhouse chains, Morton's has been thrilling the taste buds of diners for over 46 years. Rumor has it that the restaurant came to be after co-founder Arnie Morton was wowed by a burger cooked up by fellow founder Klaus Fritsch at the Playboy Club, where both men worked at the time. This explains why Morton's wasn't originally known for its steak.
Morton's operates 65 locations spread out over 22 states, as well as several international locations, in addition to restaurants in Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The chain can add another international location to its lengthy list of accomplishments thanks to the brand-new Philippines location, which has the distinction of being the first Morton's location in the country. The restaurant is said to accommodate 277 guests and features signature steakhouse dishes like filet mignon and New York strip, along with seafood and sides. It's not clear if Morton's will continue growing come 2025, but it's expansion to the Philippines is a step in the right direction.
Sizzler's retro re-brand is well underway
Earning the number one spot on our list of steakhouse chains struggling to stay in business, Sizzler might seem like a thing of the past. That's partially true, as the chain has undergone an extensive re-branding effort that hearkens back to its glory days. This re-brand is intended to woo diners with a desire to relive the nostalgic steakhouse experiences of yore, while also setting the restaurant apart from other casual dining establishments, which usually offer a non-descript look and atmosphere.
The re-brand touches on multiple areas of the restaurant, including its website, its physical locations, and its marketing assets. For example, the chain has resurrected its iconic mascot Ribby Ribeye, as seen in an Instagram clip shared by the company responsible for the re-branding effort. The company also creating additional food-based characters exemplifying the restaurant's menu items.
The Sizzler logo has also undergone some tweaks, including greater emphasis on the dual smoky Zs and slight repositioning to make it look similar to a cattle brand. Nostalgia can be a very compelling tool for food marketing, as it may bring to mind pleasant memories. Accordingly, the Sizzler re-brand could serve as a great way to bring the restaurant back into public consciousness.
Fogo de Chão brings sizzling steak to even more diners
We selected Fogo de Chão over Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in a head-to-head match up, and anyone who's been to the Brazilian steakhouse chain can surely understand our reasoning. Specializing in churrasco, which is grilled steak in the culinary tradition of countries like Portugal, Brazil, and Spain, as well as many Latin American nations, Fogo de Chão offers an unforgettable steakhouse experience that combines delectable food with eye-catching spectacle. Servers at the restaurant carve a seemingly endless assortment of beef tableside, and customers are privy to a limitless selection at the Market Table & Feijoada Bar.
The first Fogo de Chão restaurant was founded in 1979 in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and the chain now has more than 70 locations situated all over the globe, including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Puerto Rico, in addition to the U.S. American customers will be privy to more locations soon due to Fogo de Chão's continued growth. The chain will be opening new restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Chicago, Illinois in 2025, and a brand-new Columbus, Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open soon. Fogo de Chão's ongoing success is hardly surprising when you consider what a unique steakhouse experience it offers to diners.
Financial instability could lead Black Angus Steakhouse to bankruptcy
Plenty of restaurants filed for bankruptcy in 2024, including Red Lobster and a Popeyes franchisee that ran 17 locations. While an official filing has not occurred, some speculate that Black Angus Steakhouse could be next on the list. The chain was previously subject to Chapter 11 restructuring in 2005, and the restaurant's parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2009. Analysts point to declining sales and diminished debt holder confidence as evidence for the potential filing. It's also rumored that the restaurant is considering selling off the chain, although this claim cannot be verified.
Black Angus Steakhouse was founded by Stuart Anderson in 1964, at which time diners could enjoy steak, baked potato, and soup or salad for the unbelievably low price of $2.99. Although you'd be hard-pressed to find a steak dinner at Black Angus or any other steakhouse for that price these days, the chain continues to offer a range of reasonably priced options. The restaurant currently operates 32 locations in four states, which is a lot less compared to other steakhouse chains (consider that Outback Steakhouse operates over nearly 700 locations in the U.S. alone). With a possible bankruptcy looming, the future appears somewhat uncertain for Black Angus Steakhouse.
The future looks bright for The Capital Grille based on its new locations
Founded in Providence, Rhode Island in 1990, The Capital Grille is known for offering a more sophisticated experience than many of the casual popular steakhouse chains included on this list. It was eventually obtained by Darden Restaurants in 2007 (which also owns big chains like Olive Garden and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse) and has since expanded to 29 states, plus Washington D.C. and international locations. The restaurant, which offers steakhouse favorites like lobster bisque, bone-in aged New York strip, and crème brulée, will increase its footprint even more thanks to the addition of new locations over the coming year.
Construction of a San Antonio, Texas location is currently underway and scheduled to be completed in 2025. The steakhouse chain has also established a new Philadelphia, Pennsylvania location, as well as a new restaurant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. At a time when so many chain restaurants are facing financial troubles, The Capital Grille's ongoing expansion shows that the high-end restaurant still resonates with consumers seeking a more luxurious steakhouse experience.