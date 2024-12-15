The Fast Food Patty Melt Sauce Your Burger Deserves
Sauces are the unsung heroes of any great burger.With the right balance of tang, creaminess, and spices, they can transform a simple patty into a drool-worthy burger experience. From copycat Burger King zesty sauce to copycat In-N-Out burger sauce recipes, there are plenty of ways to make your own at home. But if you're looking to buy skip the prep with a store-bought sauce, we did some research for you. When Mashed ranked 11 store-bought burger sauces from worst to best, fast -food giant Whataburger's patty melt sauce ranked high, in third place (behind Top Secret Recipes Burger Spread and Kraft Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli).
Our reviewer judged these sauces on taste and uniqueness, determining if they seemed like repackaged salad dressing, a mix of typical burger condiments like ketchup and mayo, or creations that stood on their own two flavorful feet. Whataburger's creamy pepper patty melt sauce ranked high because it's good enough to go beyond its suggested use. This creamy, spicy condiment owes its fiery kick to chipotle pepper purée, which is nicely balanced by smooth buttermilk for a taste that could elevate almost any burger it graces.
We can confidently say you should feel free to slather Whataburger patty melt sauce on your burgers with wild abandon. We tested each sauce on its own (not on a burger) to get the full flavor. We also ran through another tasting round to hone in on all of their unique nuances if two sauces tasted similar.
Why Whataburger's patty melt sauce belongs on your burger
It's no surprise this sauce made it to the top three since it's one of the reasons Whataburger patty melts are so delicious. However, the condiment is also refreshingly accessible. Most fast-food restaurants are pretty tight-lipped about their "secret sauce" recipes, and only a handful of chains (like Chick-fil-A, Zaxby's, and Taco Bell) have released retail versions of their signature condiments. So Whataburger's bottled sauce is a pleasant surprise.
Compared to other burger sauces that ranked low because they were too sweet, too runny, or just too hum-drum, Whataburger's patty melt sauce stood out for its spicy yet smooth kick that reminded our reviewer of a Buffalo-style sauce. Not only was it more unique than other sauces, but it was also cheaper, coming in at less than $5 for a 15.5-ounce bottle.
This sauce may have started as a patty melt staple, but it doesn't have to stop there. Beyond burgers of any variety, it works wonders as a dipping sauce for fries, onion rings, or even chicken tenders. It could also become your favorite sandwich spread, adding smoky spice to wraps or hoagies. So go ahead and use it to your heart's desire, especially if you want Whataburger flavor without a trip to the drive-thru.