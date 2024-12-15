The Fast Food Patty Melt Sauce Your Burger Deserves

Sauces are the unsung heroes of any great burger.With the right balance of tang, creaminess, and spices, they can transform a simple patty into a drool-worthy burger experience. From copycat Burger King zesty sauce to copycat In-N-Out burger sauce recipes, there are plenty of ways to make your own at home. But if you're looking to buy skip the prep with a store-bought sauce, we did some research for you. When Mashed ranked 11 store-bought burger sauces from worst to best, fast -food giant Whataburger's patty melt sauce ranked high, in third place (behind Top Secret Recipes Burger Spread and Kraft Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli).

Our reviewer judged these sauces on taste and uniqueness, determining if they seemed like repackaged salad dressing, a mix of typical burger condiments like ketchup and mayo, or creations that stood on their own two flavorful feet. Whataburger's creamy pepper patty melt sauce ranked high because it's good enough to go beyond its suggested use. This creamy, spicy condiment owes its fiery kick to chipotle pepper purée, which is nicely balanced by smooth buttermilk for a taste that could elevate almost any burger it graces.

We can confidently say you should feel free to slather Whataburger patty melt sauce on your burgers with wild abandon. We tested each sauce on its own (not on a burger) to get the full flavor. We also ran through another tasting round to hone in on all of their unique nuances if two sauces tasted similar.